NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 edge rushers

When it comes to negating the impact of great quarterbacks, there's only one thing that tends to work. You have to have a great pass rush.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed what that looks like in their Super Bowl-winning campaign. Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett generate a lot of heat off the edge during their run to the title, and it's no surprise that one of those two is the best free agent pass rusher on the market.

The Patriots are still looking for ways to generate pressure. They've had a tough time finding strong pass rushers in recent years and have instead relied largely on a committee approach to get the job done.

With cap space to burn, might the Patriots consider signing one of the best free-agent edge rushers? Here are the top 10 available on a loaded market.