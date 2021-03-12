NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 edge rushers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 edge rushers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When it comes to negating the impact of great quarterbacks, there's only one thing that tends to work. You have to have a great pass rush.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed what that looks like in their Super Bowl-winning campaign. Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett generate a lot of heat off the edge during their run to the title, and it's no surprise that one of those two is the best free agent pass rusher on the market.

The Patriots are still looking for ways to generate pressure. They've had a tough time finding strong pass rushers in recent years and have instead relied largely on a committee approach to get the job done.

With cap space to burn, might the Patriots consider signing one of the best free-agent edge rushers? Here are the top 10 available on a loaded market.

Click here to see the top 10 free agent edge rushers

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots' Bill Belichick gets a fresh haircut for charity

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick got his head shaved on Thursday to benefit Boston Children's Hospital.

  • Alex Ovechkin with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/11/2021

  • 49ers' Deebo Samuel isn't worried about Matthew Stafford, Rams at all

    Deebo Samuel couldn't care less about the Rams and their big offseason moves.

  • It’s not difficult to create cap space

    The salary cap officially will drop by $15.7 million, in comparison to last year. By next Wednesday, all teams must be in compliance with the 2021 cap limit of $182.5 million. Several teams will be scrambling to get out of the red. Others that are in the black will be trying to create even more [more]

  • NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 offensive linemen

    Patriots blockers Joe Thuney and David Andrews are free agents this offseason. Where do they rank among the top-10 O-Line free agents of the 2021 NFL offseason? We have your answers here.

  • Bears sign Cairo Santos to new deal

    The Bears have gone from not knowing who their kicker will be to not knowing who their quarterback will be. At least they know who their kicker will be. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have signed Cairo Santos to a five-year deal. Biggs explains that the contract has a pair [more]

  • AP source: Saints cut receiver Sanders, linebacker Alexander

    The New Orleans Saints have informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander they'll be released in moves that will save the club nearly $20 million against the NFL's salary cap, a person familiar with the situation said. Following the releases of Sanders and Alexander, the Saints were projected to remain about $32 million above the salary with about a week to get below it when the new league year begins March 17. Sanders had 61 catches for 726 yards last season.

  • Instant reaction: Bills re-sign Matt Milano

    Instant reaction to the Buffalo Bills re-signing linebacker Matt Milano.

  • Saints will release Janoris Jenkins

    The Saints’ push to get under the salary cap will continue with the departure of cornerback Janoris Jenkins. According to multiple reports, the Saints will release Jenkins. The move comes a day after word of their plans to release wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander came to light. Jenkins was set to make [more]

  • Report: Texans agree to 1-year contract with RB Mark Ingram

    The Houston Texans have agreed to a one-year contract with former Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram.

  • Packers meet virtually with Nebraska OL Brenden Jaimes

    The Packers had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • Saints had one last salary cap trick in store while letting go of Janoris Jenkins

    The New Orleans Saints saved a $7 million in salary cap space by releasing CB Janoris Jenkins, but a creative restructure found even more.

  • Saints to cut Emmanuel Sanders

    The Saints still have work to do to get under the salary cap, and veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is the latest casualty. New Orleans will cut Sanders, and Sanders confirmed the move on Instagram. “New Orleans it’s been real. Sucks we didn’t bring a Super Bowl to the city which was the goal when [more]

  • Report: A.J. Bouye leaves Las Vegas without deal

    Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye had his first visit this week. Bouye, though, has left Las Vegas without a deal, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports Thursday. Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him. He ranks No. 43 on PFT’s list of the top free agents. Bouye joined the Broncos [more]

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers rose up the rankings as senior

    Here is our next batch of 2021 NFL draft prospect profiles, with players Nos. 66 to 70 overall.

  • Twitter reacts to the Bears extending kicker Cairo Santos

    The Bears signed Cairo Santos to a contract extension, and Twitter had plenty to say about Chicago locking down their kicker.

  • Chiefs cut injured top blockers who missed Super Bowl

    Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost two of his top protectors Thursday when the Chiefs released offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

  • Bills re-sign starting linebacker Milano to 4-year contract

    The Buffalo Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract on Thursday, less than a week before the starter was eligible to become a free agent. The signing comes a day after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in space under the salary cap by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Milano had been preparing to test free agency, which opens Wednesday, after believing the Bills wouldn’t be able to match the offers he anticipated attracting on the open market.

  • Chiefs release OTs Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz

    The Chiefs surprisingly released OTs Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday. Fisher started 113 games for the Chiefs since 2013, when he entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick. Schwartz joined the Chiefs in 2016 and started 70 games in the last five seasons