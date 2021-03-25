NFL free agents 2021: Patriots sign linebacker LaRoy Reynolds

Nick Goss
·1 min read
NFL free agents 2021: Pats sign linebacker LaRoy Reynolds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are still busy bolstering the depth of their linebacker group ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

The Patriots already have signed free agent linebackers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, and veteran Dont'a Hightower is returning to the team after opting out of the 2020 campaign.

On Wednesday night, the Pats announced another linebacker addition. The team signed LaRoy Reynolds, who has played most of his snaps on special teams while also seeing action at linebacker.

Reynolds entered the league in 2013 and has played for five different teams before joining the Patriots this week. He played for the Atlanta Falcons last season and was primarily used on special teams.

