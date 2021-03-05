NFL free agents 2021: Which defensive linemen could fit in with Patriots?

Perry: Exploring Patriots' top DL options in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Depending on where you look, the numbers would suggest the Patriots were among the league's worst teams when it came to run defense in 2020. They ranked 29th in the NFL in expected points added allowed per rush, per Ben Baldwin of The Athletic. They were last in football in rush DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

Yes, they were a top-10 defense when it came to points allowed (22.1, 7th). But that doesn't mean Bill Belichick won't be proactive if and when the opportunity to improve his front seven presents itself.

He actually has some work to do just to maintain the unit he played last year since the Patriots are about to watch their two best interior defensive linemen hit free agency: Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler.

Before we get to where those two could end up (and for how much), let's take a peek at some of the defensive tackles the Patriots could sign this offseason via free agency. There's a whole mess of 'em.