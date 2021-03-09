NFL free agents 2021: Could Patriots target any of these players not franchise tagged?

NFL free agents: Could Pats target any of these players not franchise tagged? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The deadline for NFL teams to apply the franchise tag to players before free agency was Tuesday, and several stars will soon hit the market when it opens March 17.

One of the teams to keep a close eye on during free agency is the New England Patriots. They had a disappointing 2020 season that saw the team's 11-year playoff appearance streak end thanks to a 7-9 record and a third-place finish in the AFC East.

The Patriots have about $66 million in salary cap space -- the third-most in the league, per OverTheCap.com -- so they are poised to make a splash.

Which of the players not franchise tagged could interest the Patriots? Here's a look at some of the most intriguing options for head coach Bill Belichick.

Will Fuller, WR

It's no secret the Patriots need major help at wide receiver.

Julian Edelman missed the second half of 2020 with a knee injury and his status for the 2021 campaign is unknown. N'Keal Harry has failed to meet expectations since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Jakobi Meyers was a productive player last season but isn't a true No. 1 or No. 2 target on a contender.

Fuller is among the best wide receivers set for free agency. He set career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (879) and touchdowns (eight) in 11 games last season. The Notre Dame product had six consecutive games with a touchdown at one point.

The issue with Fuller is durability. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, and he's missed at least five games in each of the last four seasons. If healthy, Fuller could be a massive addition to the Patriots offense.

Kenny Golladay, WR

An injury limited Golladay to just five games in 2020, but in the two previous years he tallied back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2019.

What kind of situation is Golladay seeking? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided some insight Tuesday afternoon.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay should be a big beneficiary of today's action. With Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson tagged, he's the clear No. 1 WR free. And I'll say this, I'd be surprised if he goes to a program like the one he was in last year.



Fresh start's probably the right term. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2021

The Patriots probably aren't an appealing situation for Golladay, even if he'd absolutely be the top wideout in New England's offense.

Smith-Schuster had a very productive career in Pittsburgh, where he totaled 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns in four seasons. He caught 97 passes in 2020, which was 38 more than Jakobi Meyers' team-leading 59 for the Patriots. Smith-Schuster also tallied a career-high nine receiving touchdowns last season.

There's no denying Smith-Schuster has plenty of talent, and at just 24 years old, his best football should be ahead of him.

Jonnu Smith, TE

The Patriots had the least amount of production from tight ends last season, finishing 32nd in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns at the position.

It's possible that 2020 third-round draft picks Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi could emerge as quality tight ends in 2021, but neither player impressed as rookies. Adding a reliable veteran to the mix should be high on New England's list of priorities during the offseason.

Smith set career highs with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games for the Titans last season. His size (6-foot-3 and 248 pounds) and pass-catching talent would make him an ideal fit for the Patriots offense.

Hunter Henry, TE

Henry is arguably the top tight end who will hit free agency, and much like Smith, his pass-catching talent would be a significant upgrade for the Patriots offense.

The 26-year-old veteran has tallied 110 receptions and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Kenyan Drake, RB

Patriots fans know Drake from the "Miami Miracle" play in 2018 when he played for the Dolphins. The veteran running back spent the 2020 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, and he set career highs with 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries. He also caught 25 passes for 137 yards.

The Patriots don't really need a ton of help at running back. Sony Michel and Damien Harris are the top two players on the depth chart, and New England also could bring back free agents James White and/or Rex Burkhead.

Drake is a good player, though, and he's missed only three games in five pro seasons. He would be a nice depth addition on a cheap contract.