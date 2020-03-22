A good chunk of NFL free agency has come and passed. At the stroke of noon on Monday, March 16, the NFL's legal tampering period began. What followed that was a flurry of announced deals that couldn't be signed until the new league year opened at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.

That date has now come and gone as well. Many of the best players on the market have already agreed to terms with their new (or old) teams. That includes quarterback Tom Brady, who will be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the week comes to an end, it's time to do a bit of a reset on our top free-agent rankings. With only five players of our original top 50 overall free agents still available, the market has drastically changed in under a week's time. That said, there are still plenty of potential contributors available at premium positions, and there is quite a lot of depth at the receiver position in particular.

Here's a look at the top 15 players that are still available as NFL free agency continues into another week.

NFL free agents 2020: Top 15 free agents remaining originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston