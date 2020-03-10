NFL free agents 2020: Ted Karras would 'love' to stay with Patriots

Ted Karras ended up filling a valuable role for the New England Patriots last season as the team's starting center, but it's unclear if he'll return in 2020.

The 26-year-old center is able to become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens March 18. He boosted his stock during the 2019 campaign by doing an admirable job in place of center David Andrews, who did not play last season after being hospitalized with blood clots in August.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Karras is one of the top free agent centers available, and according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, "With the number of interested teams, he could corral upwards of $10 million annually." This would be a huge raise for Karras, who, according to Spotrac, made $720,000 in 2019.

What is Karras' mindset with free agency nearing?

"My fate is kind of hanging in the balance here," Karras recently told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "We have two weeks. You're playing a waiting game. You can't talk to anyone. It's very exciting to have created a little market. I'm very grateful.

I'm going to take everything as it comes and be open to any possibility. Obviously, I know it's a business. I'd love to stay. But I understand there is a business side to it and there are a lot of dominoes that have to fall, and I'm just one of them.

Karras isn't the only notable Patriots offensive lineman eligible for free agency next week. Starting left guard Joe Thuney, who's one of the highest-ranked players at his position, could land a major payday as one of the best non-quarterback free agents.

If the Patriots lose Thuney and/or Karras, taking an offensive lineman or two in the 2020 NFL Draft next month would be a smart idea. The Patriots have done pretty well selecting offensive linemen in the middle and later rounds of the draft, which is where they found both Thuney (third round, 2016) and Karras (sixth round, 2016).

NFL free agents 2020: Ted Karras would 'love' to stay with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston