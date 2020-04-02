NFL free agents 2020: Recapping best available players who could make an impact

We're more than two weeks into NFL free agency, and even though most of the top players available have found new teams, there are many quality players who remain unsigned.

Spotrac tweeted out a list of the best available free agents Thursday, and fans will recognize all or most of these names.

Notable Available Free Agents

CB Logan Ryan

CB Darqueze Dennard

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Everson Griffen

DT Damon Harrison

DT Mike Daniels

QB Cam Newton

QB Jameis Winston

OT Jason Peters

OT Demar Dotson

RB Devonta Freeman

WR Taylor Gabrielhttps://t.co/UR7biMCWaB

























— Spotrac (@spotrac) April 2, 2020

The two most notable free agents are quarterbacks: Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers last month after the team was unable to trade him. The former league MVP missed most of the 2019 season with a left foot injury, but if healthy, he's still a very good quarterback and definitely starting caliber. Newton would also be a great option for a team that might be a quarterback upgrade away from being a serious postseason contender, and with the league officially adding a third wild card playoff team earlier this week, more teams should consider signing Newton.

Winston is a different story. It's hard to look past his league-leading 30 interceptions last season. That said, he also led the league in passing yards and ranked second in passing touchdowns. Winston still is better than most backup quarterbacks around the league.

It's a little surprising Logan Ryan is unsigned. The veteran cornerback is a talented player and has loads of playoff experience, including two Super Bowl rings from his career with the New England Patriots. Ryan spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, with whom he played an important role on some very good pass defenses. He'd be a solid upgrade for any contending team's secondary.

Another intriguing player is defensive end Everson Griffen. He's tallied 26.5 sacks over the last three years, including eight last season for the Minnesota Vikings. Griffen is 32 years old, but 2019 showed he still can be a productive player on a good team.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, they only have about $900,000 in salary cap space. So, unless the team creates more cap space, it's unlikely any of the players listed in the tweet above will be playing in Foxboro next season.

