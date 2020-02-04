NFL free agents 2020: Here's how much salary cap space Patriots have to use

NFL free agency begins next month, but teams already have begun working on how to best position themselves to be a prime destination for when the market opens.

The New England Patriots have $45,565,319 in cap space, as of this writing, per OvertheCap.com, which is the 17th-highest total in the league.

Not all of this cap space can/will be spent on free agents leaving rival teams. The Patriots have several of their own free agents to consider re-signing, and the list includes some of the team's most important players.

Here's a quick rundown of the Patriots' top free agents.

Tom Brady, QB

Phillip Dorsett, WR

Matthew Slater, WR/ST

Joe Thuney, LG

Adam Butler, DT (RFA)

Kyle Van Noy, LB

Jamie Collins, LB

Devin McCourty, S















Brady could eat up a good chunk of the Patriots' cap space if he re-signs with the team, but that's understandable for many reasons. Thuney has become one of the league's best left guards and should be one of the top offensive linemen on the free agent market. The Patriots already gave a lucrative contract extension to right guard Shaq Mason in 2018, so it'll be interesting to see if they do the same for Thuney.

The defense is where it gets interesting. There are several quality veteran players with contracts soon to expire, including safety Devin McCourty, who has won three Super Bowl titles since the Patriots drafted him in 2010. The Patriots' strength this past season was their defense, particularly the secondary, but we could see a lot of roster turnover on that side of the ball in the coming months.

The Patriots have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, but the most important one, obviously, is figuring out who's starting at quarterback in 2020.

