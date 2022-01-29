NFL free agency: WR Mike Williams noted as possible Browns target

If every media and fan is correct, the Cleveland Browns are likely to be on the lookout for a wide receiver or three this offseason. Whether it is through the NFL draft, where they have had receivers mocked most of the time, or in free agency, or both, most believe Cleveland must get better on the outside.

Currently, Donovan Peoples-Jones tops their depth chart with veteran Jarvis Landry second. Neither had overly impressive years with Landry having the worst of his career in every major receiving category. The veteran also is in the last year of his contract and could be released or traded to save cap space.

The NFL draft is loaded with prospects with high upside that could be drafted in the first or second round. If Andrew Berry wants to get really aggressive, he could draft one in both the first and second rounds.

NFL free agency also provides an opportunity to improve the receiving corps with ESPN noting (subscriber, $) the Browns should take a look at Mike Williams:

Not every evaluator considers Williams a true No. 1, though there are only maybe 8-10 of those in the NFL. Many see him as more of an exotic No. 2 with big yards-after-catch ability. Cleveland could be a team to watch here. It could use a big-bodied target who can stretch the field.

As noted in the piece, Williams benefits from Keenan Allen’s presence, as well as Justin Herbert’s big arm, helping him have a career year in 2021.

The price for Williams is likely to be high with some concern that he may not be able to be a true top receiver for a team. For Cleveland, with their rushing attack and spread-it-around offense, that may not matter as much with Williams fitting their need. He had a huge game against the team in 2021 with 8 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Signing a top-level receiver could allow the Browns to draft someone to fortify the defensive line with their first-round pick or double up at a position of need, as Berry has done in his first two offseasons in Cleveland. Starting free agency with Williams would be a huge boost for the Browns.