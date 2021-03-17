NFL free agency: WR Marvin Jones to join Jags on a 2-year deal

While Day 1 of the tampering period was slow for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Day 2 went way better. In fact, they ended the day by signing one of the more notable receiver free agents on the market in Marvin Jones.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his deal is a two-year one with $14.5 million and $9.2 million is guaranteed.

The #Jaguars are expected to sign former #Lions WR Marvin Jones, source said, an accomplished, veteran offensive weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Jones, 31, will be joining the Jags after his former coach from the Detroit Lions, Darrell Bevell, was named the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason. The two were together for two seasons as Bevell was named the Lions offensive coordinator in 2019 and eventually became their interim head coach in 2020 when Matt Patricia was fired.

Jones, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2012 draft, had been with the Lions since 2016. While in Detroit, he managed to accumulate 289 receptions for 4,296 receiving yards and an impressive total of 36 touchdowns. He was even able to register over 930 yards three times there in 2016-17 and last season.

Jones is a great addition for the Jags because he brings a veteran presence into the mix. He’ll work alongside receivers DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Colin Johnson, all of whom have shown promise and are under the age of 24.