The first few days of NFL free agency have seen Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans give away DeAndre Hopkins and the 49ers choose Arik Armstead over DeForest Buckner.

Some teams made the necessary moves to jump into title contention, while a few former contenders now must transition into rebuild mode.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden undoubtedly got a nice voicemail from defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, and Mitchell Trubisky might be looking for a new house soon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So who came out on top in free agency and who still has us scratching our head?

NFL free agency, Winners, losers from crazy start to 2020 offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area