NFL free agency: Winners and losers from Day 1 of negotiating period

The legal tampering period, or the unofficial start of the free agency period, is one of the most exciting days on the NFL calendar.

With the first day of handshake agreements and contract discussions complete, multiple teams stood out with their aggressiveness and willingness to pay available stars, while others were left with their head in their palms watching their big name talents sign elsewhere.

Here are the winners and losers from the (unofficial) first day of free agency:

Winner: Chicago Bears

The Bears and Ryan Poles had a great start to free agency. They came into the day with holes all over the field, specifically in the middle of their defense. They plugged up that hole by signing former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards and former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. For a team that was the worst rush defense in the NFL last season, landing two off-ball linebackers with noses for the football, who also have speed to take away the shallow-middle of the field, that is a big win. Plus, Chicago also signed guard Nate Davis from the Titans. Some beef for their offensive line and two studs to place in the middle of their defense- you can’t do much better than that.

Winner: Denver Broncos

It’s clear the approach that the Denver Broncos are taking- protect Russell Wilson and run the football. They signed two of the biggest free agent offensive linemen in Ben Powers from Baltimore and Mike McGlinchey from the 49ers. It seemed as if the Bears were about to sign McGlinchey, but Denver swooped in last second and put pen to paper on a contract with the former first round pick from Notre Dame. The Broncos also added a good pass rusher in Zach Allen from the Cardinals, who had 5.5 sacks and 20 hits on the quarterback in 2022.

Winner: San Francisco 49ers

The rich got richer on day one of the 2023 NFL calendar. The 49ers already had a defensive line consisting of Arik Armstead and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa. They added to their riches by acquiring arguably the most sought-after free agent of this year’s crop, Javon Hargrave. The former Eagles and Steelers defensive tackle is coming off a career year in Philadelphia, totaling a career high 11 sacks and helping the Eagles earn a berth in the Super Bowl. The 49ers also added some quarterback insurance by bringing in Sam Darnold on a one-year deal.

Loser: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties to NFC South teams. Vonn Bell signed with the Carolina Panthers, and Jessie Bates joined the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals can still rebound in a big way by getting Joe Burrow some help at offensive tackle, and by grabbing one of the remaining safeties in free agency, but they have limped out of the gate.

Loser: Philadelphia Eagles

Talk about a tale of two months for the Eagles. Last month, they were competing in the Super Bowl. A month later, they have lost both of their coordinators, their best defensive lineman, their best linebacker, two of their three best defensive backs are free agents, and the third of that group requested a trade. Eagles’ fans seem confident in Howie Roseman, and he has built up a lot of that trust and earned it. Rebuilding this defense, though, is going to be a daunting task.

Loser: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals lost Zach Allen, who was a good pass rusher in 2022. That said, this is more about whom they didn’t sign rather than who they lost. Their offensive and defensive lines are bad. With their incredible lack of talent in the trenches, not being aggressive and immediately grabbing someone like Orlando Brown or Dre’Mont Jones is hard to fathom, and even tougher to defend.

