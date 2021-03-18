NFL free agency: Why Miami Dolphins' WR signing is great news for the... Eagles?

Why WR Will Fuller signing is great news for the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A Philadelphia native wide receiver and regular topic of "will the Eagles sign him?" chatter found a new team this week, and it's great news for the Eagles' organization.

No, the Birds didn't sign Will Fuller. The Miami Dolphins did.

And, yes, that's great news for the Eagles. Here's why.

Fuller, who turns 27 next month, inked a one-year deal with Miami worth roughly $10 million, according to ESPN, essentially a prove-it deal after he posted career-best stats across the board in 2020 but missed the last six games because of a performance-enhancing substance suspension.

The Dolphins hold the No. 3 pick in this April's NFL Draft, and before Thursday they were viewed as the biggest threat to the Eagles' ability to choose from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, wide receiver Devonta Smith, and tight end Kyle Pitts. Ideally, the Eagles will have their choice of the three best non-QB weapons in this year's draft.

After the Fuller signing, Miami has significantly less incentive to draft a WR, with upwards of $22 million tied up in the wide receiver position this season between Fuller, DeVante Parker, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant. That's a full wide receiver room, and while teams normally draft for need in the Top 5, there are certainly bigger positions of need for Miami, a team that views itself as a competitive playoff team after a surprisingly good 2020 season.

Assuming the Jaguars and Jets both take quarterbacks, that leaves the Falcons, who have a still-great Julio Jones and a great (but about to be paid) Calvin Ridley taking up roster spots and salary cap space at wide receiver, and the Bengals, who have three young and promising wide receivers on their roster in Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Auden Tate.

In short, this is fantastic news for the Eagles if they want one of Chase, Smith, or Pitts, which seems to be where the team stands in terms of the Draft right now.

Story continues

There could be trades up or down in front of them between now and April 28, but things are shaping up in Howie Roseman's favor.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube