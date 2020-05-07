NFL free agency: Why 49ers could be landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney

Things could change at any moment, but it sure seems like Jadeveon Clowney will not be playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Hang with me here for a second, but -- what about the 49ers?

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday that, while neither party has closed the door entirely, all indications are that Clowney and the Seahawks have put each other in the rearview mirror.

"We took a good run at it," Seattle general manager John Schneider told 950 KJR last week. "It didn't happen. He's a great guy. He fit in great in the locker room, did a really nice job for us, but we need to be conducting business, and he just was not in a position to make a move. So we gave it a run and now you've got to keep going, and that's what we've done."

The Seahawks currently have just over $21 million in available cap space according to OverTheCap.com, but that doesn't account for multiple free-agency signings. As such, they likely will be unable to offer Clowney the kind of contract he is looking for, which reportedly is upwards of $17 million per season. The 49ers have even less available cap space than Seattle -- just north of $16.6 million -- so they wouldn't be able to afford that either, not to mention a considerable portion of that cap space has been allotted for George Kittle's contract extension.

However ...

At the conclusion of last season, Clowney made it known that he only wanted to play for a contender. That's one point in San Francisco's favor.

Assuming Clowney doesn't find the type of offer he is currently looking for on the open market -- and considering he hasn't yet, that seems like a decent bet -- he'll inevitably have to lower his asking price. That likely would mean signing a shorter-term contract, too. Again, that would seem to increase the odds of a potential Clowney-49ers pairing.

And, finally, if Clowney wants to show the Seahawks what they're missing out on, what better place to do it than with the rival 49ers? It seemed to work out pretty well for Richard Sherman, right?

Look, the odds that Clowney signs with San Francisco aren't great, good or even decent. It's highly unlikely. But, the longer he remains on the open market, the more those (slight) odds increase.

Can you imagine adding Clowney to what is an already-dominant 49ers defensive line? I can assure you, there are 31 other teams that don't even want to think about it.

