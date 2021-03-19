NFL Free Agency: What's the latest on Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the most recent Jets and Giants free agent signings in Kyle Rudolph and Keelan Cole and they can improve their teams in 2021. Vacchiano also gives the latest on where things stand with the Giants and free agent WR Kenny Golladay and the likelihood of the Jets signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.