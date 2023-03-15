NFL free agency updates: Get the latest news on top players as league year officially begins

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, but many of the most marquee names expected to be available have already reached deals.

With the league opening its "legal tampering window" or negotiating period on Monday, free agents have been able to seek out deals from other teams and lock them in ahead of the official start of the new league year today. Most of the top players on the market have already agreed to terms, though there are several who entered Wednesday still unspoken for, including offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among others.

Check back throughout the day Wednesday for all the notable updates on free agency:

Baker Mayfield finds his landing spot with Buccaneers

After reviving his career with a late-season stint with the Rams, Baker Mayfield will have the chance to lead a new team.

Mayfield will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to multiple reports. He'll have the chance to replace Tom Brady, who announced his retirement at the start of February, as the starting quarterback in Tampa. This now means that Mayfield, 27, will be joining his fourth team since the start of the 2021 season.

In five games with the Rams, four of which were starts, Mayfield completed 63.6% of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions.

Mayfield will presumably compete with Kyle Trask, the only other quarterback on the roster.

– Lorenzo Reyes

Eagles to part ways with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay

The Super Bowl runners-up will be moving on from one of their starting cornerbacks of the last three seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to release starting cornerback Darius Slay, a five-time Pro Bowler who earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Slay, 32, had been given permission last week to talk to other teams about a potential trade out of Philadelphia, per multiple reports, but posted a message Wednesday to his verified Twitter account indicating that he would no longer be with the Eagles.

Story continues

"Nothing but love Philly!!" Slay wrote Wednesday. "Lets see where we heading next."

Slay started all but one of the 48 regular-season games he appeared in as an Eagle, and recorded 166 tackles, 29 passes defended, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl nominations in each of the last two seasons.

– Lorenzo Reyes

Saints fortify defensive front with Khalen Saunders

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) celebrates after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After taking care of their cap situation and in-house concerns, the New Orleans Saints made a move to add to their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Saunders, 26, had a career best 3½ sacks for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The Saints were due to make a move at defensive tackle after losing both of last year's starters to division rivals. Defensive tackle David Onyemata left for the Atlanta Falcons while Shy Tuttle joined the Carolina Panthers.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Hayden Hurst heads to Panthers

Another former Cincinnati Bengals player is on his way to join the Carolina Panthers.

Tight end Hayden Hurst agreed to a three-year deal with the Panthers, according to multiple outlets.

Hurst, who turns 30 in August, recorded 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns last season, his lone year with the Bengals. In Carolina, he should be poised to start, though the team returns Ian Thomas and 2021 third-rounder Tommy Tremble.

Hurst follows former Bengals safety Vonn Bell to Carolina. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton also is poised to join the team as a backup.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL free agency news, rumors: Latest buzz on contracts for top players