NFL free agency: Trent Williams 'wants to stay' with 49ers, Peter King says

In the days leading up to the NFL free-agency signing period starting Wednesday, the 49ers have done a good job identifying their needs and solidifying the holes in their roster entering the 2021 season.

One looming question remains, however: What will San Francisco do about Trent Williams?

Re-signing the eight-time Pro Bowl select remains the 49ers' highest offseason priority, regardless of how much it will cost to retain him in the Bay Area.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Williams wants to remain with the 49ers, and even though San Francisco will have to pay a hefty price, King believes it's worth it.

"Trent Williams wants to stay. If you want him to stay, you have to pay the fiddler.



[The Niners] are a very good team. If all things are equal, I don't know why he would want to leave San Francisco."



Williams, 33, is coming off a stellar season in which he was rated the top offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus. The 49ers are committed in bringing him back, even if Williams' expected price range nears $20 million a season.

That's especially noteworthy, with King noting the 49ers are in "preservation mode."

"That’s where they are right now," he said. "I think they really have to save as much money as they can to try to make sure they don’t lose the guys, who they hope to be long-term cornerstone players.”

It seems there is optimism on both sides that Williams will return to San Francisco, most likely on a multi-year deal. However, as each minute ticks closer to the signing period officially opening, the more apprehension follows.

Even if it's taking longer than ideal, expect the 49ers to lock in an agreement with Williams, regardless of the cost.

