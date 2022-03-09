NFL Free Agency Tracker: Start date, cap space, top available players
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tampa Bay BuccaneersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Everything you need to know before 2022 NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The offseason can be nearly as exciting as the on-field action, with trades, free agency and the draft consuming the spring and summer months.
That excitement, of course, has only been heightened in 2022 with several high-profile quarterbacks in the news.
Less than a month after the Super Bowl, three major quarterback dominos have fallen. Tom Brady retired, Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers and Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos.
Here’s a full preview before NFL free agency, including information on the salary cap and some of the top available players:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL begins immediately when the new league year begins. This year, that falls on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams can begin speaking with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents two days later. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be signed until the new league year begins.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space?
The salary cap is a tricky thing in the NFL. Unlike the NBA, football players do not have fully guaranteed salaries. Between bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams use to clear cap space.
As of March 9, here’s a look at the 10 teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
Los Angeles Chargers: $57,530,555
Seattle Seahawks: $51,365,749
Miami Dolphins: $49,216,642
New York Jets: $44,728,732
Indianapolis Colts: $41,731,936
Jacksonville Jaguars: $40,139,704
Cincinnati Bengals: $35,867,062
Carolina Panthers: $31,307,899
Washington Commanders: $30,354,046
Pittsburgh Steelers: $29,621,950
Plenty of teams aren’t in a good position entering free agency, as eight teams are above the cap. Here are the 10 teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 9:
Green Bay Packers: -$49,235,758
New Orleans Saints: -$42,489,119
Minnesota Vikings: -$14,725,024
Los Angeles Rams: -$13,172,364
Dallas Cowboys: -$8,998,140
Tennessee Titans: -$6,905,413
New York Giants: -$5,841,002
Kansas City Chiefs: -$4,458,851
Buffalo Bills: $557,311
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2,131,280
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2022?
Like every year, there are a number of difference-making free agents. How many of them actually reach the open market remains to be seen, as teams can use the franchise tag or negotiate a new deal before the legal tampering period in March.
Here’s a position-by-position look at the best players set to hit free agency:
Quarterbacks
Jameis Winston, Saints
Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
Cam Newton, Panthers
Marcus Mariota, Raiders
Mitch Trubisky, Bills
Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins
Andy Dalton, Bears
Tyrod Taylor, Texans
Trevor Siemian, Saints
Brian Hoyer, Patriots
Running backs
Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
James Conner, Cardinals
Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
Devonta Freeman, Ravens
Damien Williams, Bears
Melvin Gordon, Broncos
David Johnson, Texans
Marlon Mack, Colts
Darrel Williams, Chiefs
Sony Michel, Rams
Brandon Bolden, Patriots
James White, Patriots
Jordan Howard, Eagles
Alex Collins, Seahawks
Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
Jeff Wilson, 49ers
Raheem Mostert, 49ers
Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
D’Onta Foreman, Titans
J.D. McKissic, Washington
Wide receivers
A.J. Green, Cardinals
Christian Kirk, Cardinals
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
Emmanuel Sanders, Bills
Isaiah McKenzie, Bills
Allen Robinson, Bears
Cedric Wilson, Cowboys
Michael Gallup, Cowboys
Davante Adams, Packers: The Packers used the franchise tag on Adams for one year, $20.415 million.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
Danny Amendola, Texans
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
D.J. Chark, Jaguars
Byron Pringle, Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
Mike Wiliams, Chargers: Williams re-signed with the Chargers for three years, $60 million.
Odell Beckham Jr., Rams
Zay Jones, Raiders
Will Fuller, Dolphins
Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
Braxton Berrios, Jets
Jamison Crowder, Jets
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Adam Humphries, Washington
Tight ends
Zach Ertz, Cardinals
Maxx Williams, Cardinals
Hayden Hurst, Ravens
Jimmy Graham, Bears
C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
David Njoku, Browns
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys: The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Schultz for one year, $10.931 million.
Robert Tonyan, Packers
Mo Alie-Cox, Colts
Jared Cook, Chargers
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
Tyler Conklin, Vikings
Evan Engram, Giants
Gerald Everett, Seahawks
Will Dissly, Seahawks
O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
Anthony Firkser, Titans
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Offensive tackles
Riley Reiff, Bengals
Eric Fisher, Colts
Cam Robinson, Jaguars: The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson for one year, $16.662 million.
Orlando Brown, Chiefs: The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown for one year, $16.662 million.
Andrew Wylie, Chiefs
Joseph Noteboom, Rams
Trent Brown, Patriots
Terron Armstead, Saints
Morgan Moses, Jets
Duane Brown, Seahawks
Offensive guards
Max Garcia, Cardinals
Ike Boettger, Bills
James Daniels, Bears
Connor Williams, Cowboys
Andrew Norwell, Jaguars
Michael Schofield, Chargers
Austin Corbett, Rams
Ted Karras, Patriots
Will Hernandez, Giants
Trai Turner, Steelers
Laken Tomlinson, 49ers
Alex Cappa, Buccaneers
Brandon Scherff, Washington
Centers
Bradley Bozeman, Ravens
Matt Paradis, Panthers
Austin Blythe, Chiefs
Brian Allen, Rams
Billy Price, Giants
Ethan Pocic, Seahawks
Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers
Ben Jones, Titans
EDGE rushers
Chandler Jones, Cardinals
Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons
Justin Houston, Ravens
Pernell McPhee, Ravens
Jerry Hughes, Bills
Hasson Reddick, Panthers
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
Takkarist McKinley, Browns
Randy Gregory, Cowboys
Alex Okafor, Chiefs
Melvin Ingram, Chiefs
Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers
Von Miller, Rams
Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins
Everson Griffen, Vikings
Derek Barnett, Eagles
Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles
Rasheem Green, Seahawks
Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers
Harold Landry, Titans: Landry re-signed with the Titans for five years, $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.
Defensive linemen
Brandon Williams, Ravens
Calais Campbell, Ravens
Akiem Hicks, Bears
B.J. Hill, Bengals
Malik Jackson, Browns
Jarran Reed, Chiefs
Linval Joseph, Chargers
Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rams
Gerald McCoy, Raiders
Solomon Thomas, Raiders
Sheldon Richardson, Vikings
Danny Shelton, Giants
Folorunso Fatukasi, Jets
Al Woods, Seahawks
Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers
Linebackers
Foyesade Oluokun, Falcons
Alec Ogletree, Bears
Keanu Neal, Cowboys
Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
Kenny Young, Broncos
De’Vondre Campbell, Packers
Christian Kirksey, Texans
Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans
Kyzir White, Chargers
K.J. Wright, Raiders
Dont’a Hightower, Patriots
Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots
Jamie Collins, Patriots
Kwon Alexander, Saints
Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Rashaan Evans, Titans
Jon Bostic, Washington
Cornerbacks
Levi Wallace, Bills
Stephon Gilmore, Panthers
Bryce Callahan, Broncos
Kyle Fuller, Broncos
Rasul Douglas, Packers
Xavier Rhodes, Colts
Charvarius Ward, Chiefs
Casey Hayward, Raiders
Chris Harris Jr., Chargers
Darious Williams, Rams
Justin Coleman, Dolphins
Patrick Peterson, Vikings
J.C. Jackson, Patriots
Joe Haden, Steelers
D.J. Reed, Seahawks
Sidney Jones, Seahawks
Carlton Davis, Buccaneers
Richard Sherman, Buccaneers
K’Waun Williams, 49ers
Safeties
Duron Harmon, Falcons
Tashaun Gipson, Bears
Jessie Bates III, Bengals: The Bengals used the franchise tag on Bates for one year, $12.911 million.
Jayron Kearse, Cowboys
Kareem Jackson, Broncos
Justin Reid, Texans
Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs
Devin McCourty, Patriots
Marcus Williams, Saints
Jabrill Peppers, Giants
Marcus Maye, Jets
Rodney McLeod, Eagles
Anthony Harris, Eagles
Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
Jordan Whitehead, Buccaneers
Bobby McCain, Washington