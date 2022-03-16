In this article:

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, top available players, cap space

The offseason can be nearly as exciting as the on-field action, with trades, free agency and the draft consuming the spring and summer months.

That excitement, of course, has only been heightened in 2022 with several high-profile quarterbacks in the news.

In the first month following the Super Bowl, four major quarterback dominos have fallen. Tom Brady retired (and then unretired), Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers, Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos and Carson Wentz was traded from the Colts to the Commanders.

Here’s a full preview before NFL free agency, including information on the salary cap and some of the top available players:

When does NFL free agency start?

Free agency in the NFL begins immediately when the new league year begins. This year, that falls on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.

Teams began speaking with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs were able to contact and negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents two days later. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be signed until the new league year begins.

Which NFL teams have the most cap space?

The salary cap is a tricky thing in the NFL. Unlike the NBA, football players do not have fully guaranteed salaries. Between bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams use to clear cap space.

As of March 15 at 9 a.m., here’s a look at the 10 teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):

Plenty of teams aren’t in a good position, as eight teams are above the cap. Here are the 10 teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 15 at 9 a.m.:

Who are the best NFL free agents for 2022?

Here’s a position-by-position look at the best players set to hit free agency:

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Saints

Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins: Bridgewater reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to be the Dolphins’ backup quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington

Cam Newton, Panthers

Marcus Mariota, Raiders

Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers: Trubisky reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to become the Steelers’ new starting quarterback.

Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins

Andy Dalton, Bears

Tyrod Taylor, Giants: Taylor reportedly agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million guaranteed with the Giants.

Trevor Siemian, Saints

Brian Hoyer, Patriots: Hoyer reportedly agreed with the Patriots on a two-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed and incentives.

Running backs

Chase Edmonds, Dolphins: Edmonds reportedly is headed to Miami on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed.

James Conner, Cardinals: Cardinals reportedly plan to re-sign Conner on a three-year, $21 million deal that could grow to a maximum of $25.5 million and includes $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Devonta Freeman, Ravens

Damien Williams, Bears

Melvin Gordon, Broncos

David Johnson, Texans

Marlon Mack, Colts

Darrel Williams, Chiefs

Sony Michel, Rams

Brandon Bolden, Patriots

James White, Patriots

Jordan Howard, Eagles

Alex Collins, Seahawks

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

Jeff Wilson, 49ers

Raheem Mostert, 49ers

Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

D’Onta Foreman, Titans

J.D. McKissic, Bills: McKissic reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with upside to $8 million with the Bills.

Wide receivers

A.J. Green, Cardinals

Christian Kirk, Jaguars: Kirk reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens

Emmanuel Sanders, Bills

Isaiah McKenzie, Bills: McKenzie reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to remain with Buffalo.

Allen Robinson, Bears

Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys: Wilson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys: Gallup reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cowboys for five years and $62.5 million.

Davante Adams, Packers: The Packers used the franchise tag on Adams for one year, $20.415 million.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers

Danny Amendola, Texans

T.Y. Hilton, Colts

D.J. Chark, Lions: Chark reportedly will join the Lions on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with $10 million fully guaranteed.

Byron Pringle, Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs

Mike Williams, Chargers: Williams reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chargers for three years and $60 million.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams

Zay Jones, Jaguars: Jones reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars.

Will Fuller, Dolphins

Tre’Quan Smith, Saints

Braxton Berrios, Jets: New York reportedly agreed to bring Berrios back on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed.

Jamison Crowder, Jets

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: The Bucs placed the $19.18 million franchise tag on Godwin.

Adam Humphries, Washington

Tight ends

Zach Ertz, Cardinals: After being traded from Philly to Arizona midseason, Ertz reportedly is sticking with the Cardinals on a three-year, $31.65 million contract.

Maxx Williams, Cardinals

Hayden Hurst, Ravens

Jimmy Graham, Bears

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals: Uzomah reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

David Njoku, Browns: The Browns used the franchise tag on Njoku for one year, $10.93 million.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys: The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Schultz for one year, $10.93 million.

Robert Tonyan, Packers

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts: The Colts reportedly re-signed Cox on a three-year, $18 million deal.

Jared Cook, Chargers

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins: The Dolphins placed the $10.93 million franchise tag on Gesicki.

Tyler Conklin, Vikings

Evan Engram, Giants: Engram reportedly agreed on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $9 million deal that could go up to $10 million with incentives with the Jaguars.

Gerald Everett, Seahawks

Will Dissly, Seahawks: The Seahawks and Dissly reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal.

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Anthony Firkser, Titans

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Offensive tackles

Riley Reiff, Bengals

Eric Fisher, Colts

Cam Robinson, Jaguars: The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson for one year, $16.662 million.

Orlando Brown, Chiefs: The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown for one year, $16.662 million.

Andrew Wylie, Chiefs

Joseph Noteboom, Rams: Noteboom reportedly agreed to re-sign with Los Angeles on a three-year, $40 million deal.

Trent Brown, Patriots

Terron Armstead, Saints

Morgan Moses, Jets

Duane Brown, Seahawks

Offensive guards

Max Garcia, Cardinals

Ike Boettger, Bills

James Daniels, Steelers: Daniels reportedly agrees to a three-year, $26.5 million deal with the Steelers.

Connor Williams, Dolphins: Williams reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed with the Dolphins.

Andrew Norwell, Jaguars

Michael Schofield, Chargers

Austin Corbett, Panthers: Corbett reportedly will sign with the Panthers on a three-year, $29.25 million contract.

Ted Karras, Bengals: The former Patriot agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals.

Will Hernandez, Giants

Trai Turner, Steelers

Laken Tomlinson, Jets: Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $41.2 million with the Jets.

Alex Cappa, Bengals: Cappa is leaving Tom Brady for Joe Burrow, reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $40 million deal.

Brandon Scherff, Jaguars: Scherff reportedly is headed south to the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth up to $52.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Centers

Bradley Bozeman, Ravens

Matt Paradis, Panthers

Austin Blythe, Chiefs

Brian Allen, Rams: Allen reportedly agreed to return to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal.

Billy Price, Giants

Ethan Pocic, Seahawks

Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers: Jensen is staying in Tampa on a three-year, $39 million deal.

Ben Jones, Titans: Jones reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Titans on a two-year deal worth $14 million.

EDGE rushers

Chandler Jones, Cardinals

Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons

Justin Houston, Ravens

Pernell McPhee, Ravens

Jerry Hughes, Bills

Hasson Reddick, Eagles: Reddick reportedly is heading to Philadelphia on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

Takkarist McKinley, Browns

Randy Gregory : Gregory reportedly signed with the Denver Broncos on a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Alex Okafor, Chiefs

Melvin Ingram, Chiefs

Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers

Von Miller, Rams

Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins: Ogbah is reportedly returning to Miami on a four-year, $65 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.

Everson Griffen, Vikings

Derek Barnett, Eagles

Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles

Rasheem Green, Seahawks

Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers

Harold Landry, Titans: Landry reportedly plans to re-sign with the Titans for five years, $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.

Defensive linemen

Brandon Williams, Ravens

Calais Campbell, Ravens

Akiem Hicks, Bears

B.J. Hill, Bengals: Hill reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million with $15 million in year one deal with the Bengals.

Larry Ogunjobi, Bears: After making the Super Bowl with the Bengals, Ogunjobi reportedly will join the Bears on a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $26.35 million guaranteed.

Malik Jackson, Browns

Jarran Reed, Chiefs

D.J. Jones, Broncos: Jones and the Broncos reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

Linval Joseph, Chargers

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers: Joseph-Day reportedly agreed with the Chargers on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.

Gerald McCoy, Raiders

Solomon Thomas, Raiders

Sheldon Richardson, Vikings

Danny Shelton, Giants

Folorunso Fatukasi, Jaguars: Fatukasi reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars that includes $20 million guaranteed.

Al Woods, Seahawks: Woods reportedly will return to Seattle on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with $4.75 million guaranteed.

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers

Linebackers

Foyesade Oluokun, Jaguars: The former Falcon reportedly is headed to Jacksonville on a three-year, $45 million deal with $28 million guaranteed.

Alec Ogletree, Bears

Keanu Neal, Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

Kenny Young, Broncos

De’Vondre Campbell: De'Vondre Campbell and the Packers reportedly agreed on a five-year deal worth $50 million.

Christian Kirksey, Texans

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans

Kyzir White, Chargers

K.J. Wright, Raiders

Dont’a Hightower, Patriots

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots

Kyle Van Noy, Patriots

Jamie Collins, Patriots

Kwon Alexander, Saints

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Rashaan Evans, Titans

Jon Bostic, Washington

Cornerbacks

Levi Wallace, Bills

Stephon Gilmore, Panthers

Bryce Callahan, Broncos

Kyle Fuller, Broncos

Rasul Douglas, Packers

Xavier Rhodes, Colts

Charvarius Ward, 49ers: The former Chief reportedly agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers that includes $26.7 million guaranteed.

Casey Hayward, Raiders

Chris Harris Jr., Chargers

Darious Williams, Rams

Justin Coleman, Dolphins

Patrick Peterson, Vikings

J.C. Jackson, Chargers: Jackson reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers that invoices $40 million guaranteed.

Joe Haden, Steelers

D.J. Reed, Seahawks

Sidney Jones, Seahawks: Jones reportedly will return to Seattle on a one-year deal worth $3.6 million.

Carlton Davis, Buccaneers: Davis reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $45 million deal.

Richard Sherman, Buccaneers

K’Waun Williams, 49ers

Safeties