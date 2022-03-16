NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, top available players, cap space
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, top available players, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The offseason can be nearly as exciting as the on-field action, with trades, free agency and the draft consuming the spring and summer months.
That excitement, of course, has only been heightened in 2022 with several high-profile quarterbacks in the news.
In the first month following the Super Bowl, four major quarterback dominos have fallen. Tom Brady retired (and then unretired), Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers, Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos and Carson Wentz was traded from the Colts to the Commanders.
Here’s a full preview before NFL free agency, including information on the salary cap and some of the top available players:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL begins immediately when the new league year begins. This year, that falls on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams began speaking with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs were able to contact and negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents two days later. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be signed until the new league year begins.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space?
The salary cap is a tricky thing in the NFL. Unlike the NBA, football players do not have fully guaranteed salaries. Between bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams use to clear cap space.
As of March 15 at 9 a.m., here’s a look at the 10 teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
Indianapolis Colts: $62,655,729
New York Jets: $47,871,254
Seattle Seahawks: $41,934,954
Chicago Bears: $36,878,225
Carolina Panthers: $34,177,673
Las Vegas Raiders: $29,778,638
Miami Dolphins: $26,970,521
Dallas Cowboys: $26,763,128
Denver Broncos: $23,507,699
Philadelphia Eagles: $23,143,723
Plenty of teams aren’t in a good position, as eight teams are above the cap. Here are the 10 teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 15 at 9 a.m.:
Los Angeles Rams: $-22,889,599
Green Bay Packers: $-20,931,431
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-14,705,805
New Orleans Saints: $-9,805,619
San Francisco 49ers: $-8,914,605
New York Giants: $-6,448,322
Kansas City Chiefs: $-6,280,943
Tennessee Titans: $-1,613,640
Minnesota Vikings: $2,424,603
Arizona Cardinals: $2,563,113
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2022?
Here’s a position-by-position look at the best players set to hit free agency:
Quarterbacks
Jameis Winston, Saints
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins: Bridgewater reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to be the Dolphins’ backup quarterback.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
Cam Newton, Panthers
Marcus Mariota, Raiders
Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers: Trubisky reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to become the Steelers’ new starting quarterback.
Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins
Andy Dalton, Bears
Tyrod Taylor, Giants: Taylor reportedly agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million guaranteed with the Giants.
Trevor Siemian, Saints
Brian Hoyer, Patriots: Hoyer reportedly agreed with the Patriots on a two-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed and incentives.
Running backs
Chase Edmonds, Dolphins: Edmonds reportedly is headed to Miami on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed.
James Conner, Cardinals: Cardinals reportedly plan to re-sign Conner on a three-year, $21 million deal that could grow to a maximum of $25.5 million and includes $13.5 million fully guaranteed.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
Devonta Freeman, Ravens
Damien Williams, Bears
Melvin Gordon, Broncos
David Johnson, Texans
Marlon Mack, Colts
Darrel Williams, Chiefs
Sony Michel, Rams
Brandon Bolden, Patriots
James White, Patriots
Jordan Howard, Eagles
Alex Collins, Seahawks
Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
Jeff Wilson, 49ers
Raheem Mostert, 49ers
Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
D’Onta Foreman, Titans
J.D. McKissic, Bills: McKissic reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with upside to $8 million with the Bills.
Wide receivers
A.J. Green, Cardinals
Christian Kirk, Jaguars: Kirk reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million.
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
Emmanuel Sanders, Bills
Isaiah McKenzie, Bills: McKenzie reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to remain with Buffalo.
Allen Robinson, Bears
Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys: Wilson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.
Michael Gallup, Cowboys: Gallup reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cowboys for five years and $62.5 million.
Davante Adams, Packers: The Packers used the franchise tag on Adams for one year, $20.415 million.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
Danny Amendola, Texans
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
D.J. Chark, Lions: Chark reportedly will join the Lions on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with $10 million fully guaranteed.
Byron Pringle, Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
Mike Williams, Chargers: Williams reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chargers for three years and $60 million.
Odell Beckham Jr., Rams
Zay Jones, Jaguars: Jones reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars.
Will Fuller, Dolphins
Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
Braxton Berrios, Jets: New York reportedly agreed to bring Berrios back on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed.
Jamison Crowder, Jets
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: The Bucs placed the $19.18 million franchise tag on Godwin.
Adam Humphries, Washington
Tight ends
Zach Ertz, Cardinals: After being traded from Philly to Arizona midseason, Ertz reportedly is sticking with the Cardinals on a three-year, $31.65 million contract.
Maxx Williams, Cardinals
Hayden Hurst, Ravens
Jimmy Graham, Bears
C.J. Uzomah, Bengals: Uzomah reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.
David Njoku, Browns: The Browns used the franchise tag on Njoku for one year, $10.93 million.
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys: The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Schultz for one year, $10.93 million.
Robert Tonyan, Packers
Mo Alie-Cox, Colts: The Colts reportedly re-signed Cox on a three-year, $18 million deal.
Jared Cook, Chargers
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins: The Dolphins placed the $10.93 million franchise tag on Gesicki.
Tyler Conklin, Vikings
Evan Engram, Giants: Engram reportedly agreed on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $9 million deal that could go up to $10 million with incentives with the Jaguars.
Gerald Everett, Seahawks
Will Dissly, Seahawks: The Seahawks and Dissly reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal.
O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
Anthony Firkser, Titans
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Offensive tackles
Riley Reiff, Bengals
Eric Fisher, Colts
Cam Robinson, Jaguars: The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson for one year, $16.662 million.
Orlando Brown, Chiefs: The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown for one year, $16.662 million.
Andrew Wylie, Chiefs
Joseph Noteboom, Rams: Noteboom reportedly agreed to re-sign with Los Angeles on a three-year, $40 million deal.
Trent Brown, Patriots
Terron Armstead, Saints
Morgan Moses, Jets
Duane Brown, Seahawks
Offensive guards
Max Garcia, Cardinals
Ike Boettger, Bills
James Daniels, Steelers: Daniels reportedly agrees to a three-year, $26.5 million deal with the Steelers.
Connor Williams, Dolphins: Williams reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed with the Dolphins.
Andrew Norwell, Jaguars
Michael Schofield, Chargers
Austin Corbett, Panthers: Corbett reportedly will sign with the Panthers on a three-year, $29.25 million contract.
Ted Karras, Bengals: The former Patriot agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals.
Will Hernandez, Giants
Trai Turner, Steelers
Laken Tomlinson, Jets: Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $41.2 million with the Jets.
Alex Cappa, Bengals: Cappa is leaving Tom Brady for Joe Burrow, reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $40 million deal.
Brandon Scherff, Jaguars: Scherff reportedly is headed south to the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth up to $52.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.
Centers
Bradley Bozeman, Ravens
Matt Paradis, Panthers
Austin Blythe, Chiefs
Brian Allen, Rams: Allen reportedly agreed to return to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal.
Billy Price, Giants
Ethan Pocic, Seahawks
Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers: Jensen is staying in Tampa on a three-year, $39 million deal.
Ben Jones, Titans: Jones reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Titans on a two-year deal worth $14 million.
EDGE rushers
Chandler Jones, Cardinals
Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons
Justin Houston, Ravens
Pernell McPhee, Ravens
Jerry Hughes, Bills
Hasson Reddick, Eagles: Reddick reportedly is heading to Philadelphia on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
Takkarist McKinley, Browns
Randy Gregory: Gregory reportedly signed with the Denver Broncos on a five-year deal worth $70 million.
Alex Okafor, Chiefs
Melvin Ingram, Chiefs
Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers
Von Miller, Rams
Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins: Ogbah is reportedly returning to Miami on a four-year, $65 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.
Everson Griffen, Vikings
Derek Barnett, Eagles
Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles
Rasheem Green, Seahawks
Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers
Harold Landry, Titans: Landry reportedly plans to re-sign with the Titans for five years, $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.
Defensive linemen
Brandon Williams, Ravens
Calais Campbell, Ravens
Akiem Hicks, Bears
B.J. Hill, Bengals: Hill reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million with $15 million in year one deal with the Bengals.
Larry Ogunjobi, Bears: After making the Super Bowl with the Bengals, Ogunjobi reportedly will join the Bears on a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $26.35 million guaranteed.
Malik Jackson, Browns
Jarran Reed, Chiefs
D.J. Jones, Broncos: Jones and the Broncos reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.
Linval Joseph, Chargers
Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers: Joseph-Day reportedly agreed with the Chargers on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.
Gerald McCoy, Raiders
Solomon Thomas, Raiders
Sheldon Richardson, Vikings
Danny Shelton, Giants
Folorunso Fatukasi, Jaguars: Fatukasi reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars that includes $20 million guaranteed.
Al Woods, Seahawks: Woods reportedly will return to Seattle on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with $4.75 million guaranteed.
Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers
Linebackers
Foyesade Oluokun, Jaguars: The former Falcon reportedly is headed to Jacksonville on a three-year, $45 million deal with $28 million guaranteed.
Alec Ogletree, Bears
Keanu Neal, Cowboys
Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
Kenny Young, Broncos
De’Vondre Campbell: De'Vondre Campbell and the Packers reportedly agreed on a five-year deal worth $50 million.
Christian Kirksey, Texans
Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans
Kyzir White, Chargers
K.J. Wright, Raiders
Dont’a Hightower, Patriots
Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots
Jamie Collins, Patriots
Kwon Alexander, Saints
Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Rashaan Evans, Titans
Jon Bostic, Washington
Cornerbacks
Levi Wallace, Bills
Stephon Gilmore, Panthers
Bryce Callahan, Broncos
Kyle Fuller, Broncos
Rasul Douglas, Packers
Xavier Rhodes, Colts
Charvarius Ward, 49ers: The former Chief reportedly agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers that includes $26.7 million guaranteed.
Casey Hayward, Raiders
Chris Harris Jr., Chargers
Darious Williams, Rams
Justin Coleman, Dolphins
Patrick Peterson, Vikings
J.C. Jackson, Chargers: Jackson reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers that invoices $40 million guaranteed.
Joe Haden, Steelers
D.J. Reed, Seahawks
Sidney Jones, Seahawks: Jones reportedly will return to Seattle on a one-year deal worth $3.6 million.
Carlton Davis, Buccaneers: Davis reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $45 million deal.
Richard Sherman, Buccaneers
K’Waun Williams, 49ers
Safeties
Duron Harmon, Falcons
Tashaun Gipson, Bears
Jessie Bates III, Bengals: The Bengals used the franchise tag on Bates for one year, $12.911 million.
Jayron Kearse, Cowboys
Kareem Jackson, Broncos
Justin Reid, Texans: Reid reportedly will go from Houston to Kansas City after agreeing to a three-year, $31.5 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.
Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs
Devin McCourty, Patriots: McCourty is back for at least one more year with the Pats, returning for a $9 million deal in 2022.
Marcus Williams, Ravens: Williams is reportedly headed to Baltimore on a five-year deal worth $70 million including $37 million guaranteed and $31 million in next year.
Jabrill Peppers, Giants
Marcus Maye, Jets: Maye and the Saints reportedly agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.
Rodney McLeod, Eagles
Anthony Harris, Eagles
Quandre Diggs, Seahawks: Diggs and the Seahawks reportedly agreed on a three-year, $40 million deal.
Jordan Whitehead, Jets: Whitehead reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $14.5 million with the Jets.
Bobby McCain, Washington: McCain reportedly re-signed with Washington on a two-year, $11 million deal.