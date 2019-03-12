NFL free agency tracker: Rumors, live updates, news on Day 2 of talks

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

NFL free agency tracker: Rumors, live updates, news on Day 2 of talks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now. 

Day 1 of the early negotiation period to start NFL free agency brought a flurry of moves. It won't slow down, too. Teams can't sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but the two sides can agree to contracts.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates on Day 2 of the early negotiation period. 

Tuesday 

1:03 p.m. PT: The NFC Champion Rams have lost another big piece. Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold reportedly is heading to the Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

12:56 p.m. PT: Bradley Roby went to the Broncos, but turns out he reportedly had an offer from the 49ers, too.

Without Roby, the Niners are still in the market for a defensive back. NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco breaks down all of the 49ers' free agency needs here.

12:20 p.m. PT: The Raiders are "in the hunt" for Le'Veon Bell, sources told Scott Bair late this morning. 

11: 15 a.m. PT: The Ravens seem to be targeting at least running back other than Bell. 

10:48 a.m. PT: NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports that it appears Le'Veon Bell's decision is down to the Ravens and the Jets.

10:14 a.m. PT: It turns out Anthony Barr will NOT be going to the Jets. The linebacker has decided to return to the Vikings instead, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

10:05 a.m. PT: The Bills are making moves to boost their wide receiver corps. Buffalo has agreed to deals with wideouts John Brown and Cole Beasley, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

9:52 a.m. PT: Le'Veon Bell appears to have made a decision. Where he is headed, however, remains to be seen. 

7:58 a.m. PT: Three-time Pro Bowl LB Thomas Davis is headed to the Chargers, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

7:20 a.m. PT: The big day for Green Bay continues. The Packers are adding edge rusher Preston Smith, reports ESPN's Rob Demovski. 

6:41 a.m. PT: Jane Slater of NFL Media reports quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be back in New Orleans. 

6:08 a.m. PT: Day 2 is a big one for Green Bay. Rapoport reports the Packers are bringing in former Bears safety Adrian Amos. 

5:53 a.m. PT: After trying to trade for him years ago, the Packers have agreed to a deal with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, reports NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

4:52 a.m. PT: The Browns continue to beef up their defensive line. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has agreed to a three-year deal with Sheldon Richardson. 

3:14 a.m. PT: The CJ Mosley era is over in Baltimore. The linebacker is expected to sign a massive contract with the Jets, reports NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

