NFL free agency tracker: Rumors, live updates, news on Day 2 of talks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Live updates, news as early negotiations start]

Day 1 of the early negotiation period to start NFL free agency brought a flurry of moves. It won't slow down, too. Teams can't sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but the two sides can agree to contracts.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates on Day 2 of the early negotiation period.

Tuesday

1:03 p.m. PT: The NFC Champion Rams have lost another big piece. Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold reportedly is heading to the Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Former Rams' OL Rodger Saffold intends to sign a four-year, $44 million deal that includes $22.5 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

12:56 p.m. PT: Bradley Roby went to the Broncos, but turns out he reportedly had an offer from the 49ers, too.

Spoke to Bradley Roby. He turned down 3-year offer from Steelers and 1-year offer from 49ers to take one-year, $10 Mil deal with Texans. Browns were also in for a while. Roby: "It's a prove it deal. I feel like I should go back in (the market) while I'm still young.'' #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 12, 2019

Story continues

Without Roby, the Niners are still in the market for a defensive back. NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco breaks down all of the 49ers' free agency needs here.

12:20 p.m. PT: The Raiders are "in the hunt" for Le'Veon Bell, sources told Scott Bair late this morning.

11: 15 a.m. PT: The Ravens seem to be targeting at least running back other than Bell.

Meanwhile… the #Ravens have been in discussing with RB Mark Ingram on a potential deal, which makes sense as he's parting ways with the #Saints. They're the favorites for Ingram. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

10:48 a.m. PT: NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports that it appears Le'Veon Bell's decision is down to the Ravens and the Jets.

While the #Jets made a best and final offer to Le'Veon Bell, the #Ravens are still in it, as well, I'm told. And Bell has indicated to some friends around the league how much he likes Baltimore. It seems like Ravens vs. Jets for Bell at the end. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

10:14 a.m. PT: It turns out Anthony Barr will NOT be going to the Jets. The linebacker has decided to return to the Vikings instead, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Plot twist! LB Anthony Barr has decided to agree to terms to remain with the #Vikings, sources say. He will not be a member of the #Jets after all. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

10:05 a.m. PT: The Bills are making moves to boost their wide receiver corps. Buffalo has agreed to deals with wideouts John Brown and Cole Beasley, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The #Bills are signing WR Cole Beasley, per @MikeGarafolo. First John Brown, now Beasley. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

3 years, $27M for John Brown and the #Bills. https://t.co/Yu7w5V2xtS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

9:52 a.m. PT: Le'Veon Bell appears to have made a decision. Where he is headed, however, remains to be seen.

Congrats @LeVeonBell on getting that 💰



Gonna let him tell you the team



— 🆎 (@AB89x) March 12, 2019

7:58 a.m. PT: Three-time Pro Bowl LB Thomas Davis is headed to the Chargers, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Three-time Pro Bowl LB Thomas Davis intends to sign with the LA Chargers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

7:20 a.m. PT: The big day for Green Bay continues. The Packers are adding edge rusher Preston Smith, reports ESPN's Rob Demovski.

The Packers also are signing Preston Smith, according to a league source. Huge day for the Packers defense. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 12, 2019

6:41 a.m. PT: Jane Slater of NFL Media reports quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be back in New Orleans.

Teddy Bridgewater expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints despite a bigger deal on the table from Miami. I'm told Bridgewater values the locker room culture and prospect of one day becoming the Saints starting QB per source informed. #Saints — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 12, 2019

6:08 a.m. PT: Day 2 is a big one for Green Bay. Rapoport reports the Packers are bringing in former Bears safety Adrian Amos.

The #Packers aren't done: They are also signing #Bears S Adrian Amos, sources say. Two big deals, two huge additions on D. A former rival comes to Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

5:53 a.m. PT: After trying to trade for him years ago, the Packers have agreed to a deal with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, reports NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The #Packers are expected to bring in a huge addition, bringing in former #Ravens edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, sources say. They tried to trade for him a few years ago, are in prime position to sign him now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

4:52 a.m. PT: The Browns continue to beef up their defensive line. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has agreed to a three-year deal with Sheldon Richardson.

Former Vikings' DT Sheldon Richardson intends to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns when free agency opens Wednesday, a source tells ESPN.



Cleveland's opening-day front four now expected to be DE Myles Garrett, DT Larry Ogunjobi, Richardson and DE Emmanuel Ogbah.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

3:14 a.m. PT: The CJ Mosley era is over in Baltimore. The linebacker is expected to sign a massive contract with the Jets, reports NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.