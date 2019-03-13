NFL free agency tracker live: Rumors, news as players sign contracts originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Live updates, news from Day 2 of early negotiations]

The first two days of free agency's early negotiation period brought a flurry of moves. And now, teams can finally sign free agents.

NFL teams can sign free agents starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. Before then, the two sides can only agree to terms.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates on Day 3 of the early negotiation period.

Wednesday

5:45 p.m. PT: The Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville is over.

We have released QB Blake Bortles. pic.twitter.com/8sbzNYkxMS — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) March 14, 2019

Somewhere, Jason from "The Good Place" is crying.

4:21 p.m. PT: Former Raiders tight end Jared Cook is scheduled to visit the Saints, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

#Raiders FA TE Jared Cook, the top available player at his position, is scheduled to visit the #Saints tomorrow, source said. There is a void there right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Story continues

The Raiders have a decision to make with Cook, but given they added Brown and Williams on offense, maybe they let him walk.

3:38 p.m. PT: Jimmie Ward is returning to the 49ers on a one-year deal, NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported.

#49ers re-signing DB Jimmie Ward for one season, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 13, 2019

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed the agreement. Ward has always been a favorite of the coaching staff, with Kyle Shanahan saying at the combine, "I love Jimme Ward."

3:04 p.m. PT: The 49ers are adding another playmaker to their backfield and are agreeing to a deal with Tevin Coleman, reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.

49ers signing Tevin Coleman to a two-year, $10 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

2:17 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adam Schefter has an update on the Raiders' agreement with Tyrell Williams.

Raiders giving former Chargers WR Tyrell Williams a four-year, $44 million deal with a max value of $47M that includes $22M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

In a press conference introducing Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden offered no comment on the status of the Raiders' negotiations with Williams.

1:14 p.m. PT: Another safety reportedly has officially hit the market.

Quotes on the release of veteran safety Eric Berry from #Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid, and general manager Brett Veach. pic.twitter.com/ibDvPWjtQk — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) March 13, 2019

Could the 49ers or Raiders come calling? Both teams need help in the secondary ...

1:09 p.m. PT: The Ravens' reshuffling is now official.

It's official.

We've traded QB Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/FaXf1CmunQ

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2019

Finally, John Elway has found a QB who did something he couldn't: Beat the 49ers in a Super Bowl.

1:06 p.m. PT: Happy new (NFL) year! The deals are starting to become official.

12:05 p.m. PT: The Browns reportedly are shopping defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Browns are now shopping former defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah after acquiring Olivier Vernon, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

The 49ers have already traded for Dee Brown, but you can never have too many pass rushers ...

11:45 a.m. PT: Le'Veon Bell seems pretty pumped up about joining the Jets.

11:03 a.m. PT: The Raiders are adding to their wide receiver corps. Former Chargers wideout Tyrell Williams is heading to Oakland, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Former Chargers' WR Tyrell Williams intends to sign with the Oakland Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

9:53 a.m. PT: The Chargers have a new backup QB for Philip Rivers. Tyrod Taylor is heading to Los Angeles, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

Source: The #Chargers agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor on a 2-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

9:24 a.m. PT: The Ravens aren't done! Baltimore agreed to a three-year deal with running back Mark Ingram, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

Source: The #Ravens have now locked RB Mark Ingram on a 3-year deal worth $15M. @MikeSilver said it was coming yesterday. Just got done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

9:15 a.m. PT: It turns out Earl Thomas is going to the AFC North after all. The hard-hitting safety reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Seahawks' S Earl Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Baltimore Ravens, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes $22 million in first nine months. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

With all of the talent leaving Pittsburgh, the rest of the division is loading up.

8:06 a.m. PT: Deep breath, 49ers fans. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Browns will NOT sign safety Earl Thomas.

I can now add to this the above will not happen. Earl Thomas will not be signing with the #Browns, source says. We wait to see where he will sign but it won't be in Cleveland. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019

7:57 a.m. PT: Kicker alert! Will Lutz will stay in New Orleans, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports the two sides have agreed to a five-year deal.