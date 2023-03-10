NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space

NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, start time, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NFL offseason has been quiet… too quiet.

By this time last year, we already had a number of major quarterback moves – including Tom Brady’s retirement and unretirement, Aaron Rodgers’ extension with the Packers and Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz’s trades to the Broncos and Commanders, respectively.

This year, it feels like we’re still waiting for the major dominos to fall. Derek Carr has already signed with the Saints, but Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and others are still waiting for a resolution. Answers should be coming soon, with free agency on the horizon.

Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, plus information on when the period begins, how much cap space teams have and more:

When does NFL free agency start?

Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. CT.

Teams will be able to speak with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. CT, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they couldn’t be officially signed until the new league year.

What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?

The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.

Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?

The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary.

As of March 10, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):

Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?

Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 10, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT:

Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?

There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Offensive tackles

Offensive guards

Dalton Risner, Broncos

Isaac Seumalo, Eagles

Wes Schweitzer, Commanders

Trai Turner, Commanders

Nate Davis, Titans

Ben Powers, Ravens

Evan Brown, Lions

Justin Pugh, Cardinals

Rodger Saffold, Bills

Matt Pryor, Colts

Centers

Jason Kelce, Eagles

Connor McGovern, Jets

Ethan Pocic, Browns

Jon Feliciano, Giants

Bradley Bozeman, Panthers

Garrett Bradbury, Vikings

EDGE rushers

Marcus Davenport, Saints

Frank Clark, Chiefs

Robert Quinn, Eagles

Brandon Graham, Eagles

Bud Dupree, Titans

Yannick Ngokoue, Colts

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

Samson Ebukam, 49ers

Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars

Arden Key, Jaguars

Rasheem Green, Texans

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Texans

Justin Houston, Ravens

Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs

Dante Fowler, Cowboys

Defensive linemen

Javon Hargrave, Eagles

Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings

Sheldon Rankins, Jets

Poona Ford, Seahawks

Greg Gaines, Rams

A’Shawn Robinson, Rams

Khalen Saunders, Chiefs

Taven Bryan, Browns

Chris Wormley, Steelers

Sky Tuttle, Saints

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties