NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space
The 2023 NFL offseason has been quiet… too quiet.
By this time last year, we already had a number of major quarterback moves – including Tom Brady’s retirement and unretirement, Aaron Rodgers’ extension with the Packers and Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz’s trades to the Broncos and Commanders, respectively.
This year, it feels like we’re still waiting for the major dominos to fall. Derek Carr has already signed with the Saints, but Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and others are still waiting for a resolution. Answers should be coming soon, with free agency on the horizon.
Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, plus information on when the period begins, how much cap space teams have and more:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. CT.
Teams will be able to speak with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. CT, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they couldn’t be officially signed until the new league year.
What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?
The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?
The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary.
As of March 10, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
Chicago Bears: $95,015,862
Atlanta Falcons: $63,778,944
Houston Texans: $41,259,823
Las Vegas Raiders: $39,714,140
Cincinnati Bengals: $35,547,532
Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?
Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 10, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-47,957,999
New Orleans Saints: $-24,557,217
Dallas Cowboys: $-18,774,557
Jacksonville Jaguars: $-17,920,512
Buffalo Bills: $-17,741,398
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?
There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:
Quarterbacks
Derek Carr, Saints (from Raiders): 4 years, $150 million
Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Jacoby Brissett, Browns
Jameis Winston, Saints
Andy Dalton, Saints
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins
Tyler Huntley, Ravens
Baker Mayfield, Rams
Gardner Minshew, Eagles
Marcus Mariota, Falcons
Taylor Heinicke, Commanders
Sam Darnold, Panthers
P.J. Walker, Panthers
Mike White, Jets
Joe Flacco, Jets
Cooper Rush, Cowboys
Jarrett Stidham, Raiders
Drew Lock, Seahawks
Nick Mullens, Vikings
Running backs
Kareem Hunt, Browns
Jamaal Williams, Lions
Damien Harris, Patriots
Devin Singletary, Bills
David Montgomery, Bears
Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
D’Onta Foreman, Panthers
Alexander Mattison, Vikings
Raheem Mostert, Dolphins
Jeff Wilson, Dolphins
Miles Sanders, Eagles
Boston Scott, Eagles
Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs
Ronald Jones, Chiefs
Samaje Perine, Bengals
Justice Hill, Ravens
Kenyan Drake, Ravens
James Robinson, Jets
Wide receivers
Jakobi Meyers, Patriots
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
Robert Woods, Titans
Julio Jones, Buccaneers
Chosen Anderson, Cardinals
Nelson Agholor, Patriots
DJ Chark, Lions
Randall Cobb, Packers
Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons
Sterling Shepard, Giants
Darius Slayton, Giants
Richie James, Giants
Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars
Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
Mack Hollins, Raiders
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
Braxton Berrios, Jets
Jarvis Landry, Browns
Jamison Crowder, Bills
Noah Brown, Cowboys
Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks
Parris Campbell, Colts
Byron Pringle, Bears
N’Keal Harry, Bears
Tight ends
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
Hayden Hurst, Bengals
Robert Tonyan, Packers
Mercedes Lewis, Packers
Austin Hooper, Titans
Geoff Swaim, Titans
Jordan Akins, Texans
Foster Moreau, Raiders
Brock Wright, Lions
Offensive tackles
Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs
Andrew Wylie, Chiefs
Mike McGlinchey, 49ers
Kaleb McGary, Falcons
Isaiah Wynn, Patriots
Taylor Lewan, Titans
Donovan Smith, Buccaneers
George Fant, Jets
Ja’Wuan James, Ravens
Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals
Andre Dillard, Eagles
Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders
Cameron Erving, Panthers
Offensive guards
Dalton Risner, Broncos
Isaac Seumalo, Eagles
Wes Schweitzer, Commanders
Trai Turner, Commanders
Nate Davis, Titans
Ben Powers, Ravens
Evan Brown, Lions
Justin Pugh, Cardinals
Rodger Saffold, Bills
Matt Pryor, Colts
Centers
Jason Kelce, Eagles
Connor McGovern, Jets
Ethan Pocic, Browns
Jon Feliciano, Giants
Bradley Bozeman, Panthers
Garrett Bradbury, Vikings
EDGE rushers
Marcus Davenport, Saints
Frank Clark, Chiefs
Robert Quinn, Eagles
Brandon Graham, Eagles
Bud Dupree, Titans
Yannick Ngokoue, Colts
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
Samson Ebukam, 49ers
Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars
Arden Key, Jaguars
Rasheem Green, Texans
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Texans
Justin Houston, Ravens
Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs
Dante Fowler, Cowboys
Defensive linemen
Javon Hargrave, Eagles
Fletcher Cox, Eagles
Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings
Sheldon Rankins, Jets
Poona Ford, Seahawks
Greg Gaines, Rams
A’Shawn Robinson, Rams
Khalen Saunders, Chiefs
Taven Bryan, Browns
Chris Wormley, Steelers
Sky Tuttle, Saints
Linebackers
Lavonte David, Buccaneers
Eric Kendricks, Vikings
TJ Edwards, Eagles
Kyzir White, Eagles
Bobby Okereke, Colts
Devin Bush, Steelers
Kyle Van Noy, Chargers
Jrue Tranquill, Chargers
Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
Rashaan Evans, Falcons
Anthony Walker, Browns
Deion Jones, Browns
Kaden Elliss, Saints
David Long, Titans
Zach Cunningham, Titans
Nicholas Morrow, Bears
Germaine Pratt, Bengals
Cornerbacks
James Bradberry, Eagles
Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
Jonathan Jones, Patriots
Marcus Peters, Ravens
Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars
Anthony Brown, Cowboys
Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers
Cameron Sutton, Steelers
Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders
Troy Hill, Rams
Patrick Peterson, Vikings
Tre Flowers, Bengals
Eli Apple, Bengals
Justin Coleman, Seahawks
Jason Verrett, 49ers
Safeties
Jessie Bates III, Bengals
Jordan Poyer, Bills
Jimmie Ward, 49ers
Adrian Amos, Packers
Taylor Rapp, Rams
Deshon Elliott, Lions
Ryan Neal, Seahawks
Devin McCourty, Patriots
Vonn Bell, Bengals
Eric Rowe, Dolphins
LaMarcus Joyner, Jets
Terrell Edmunds, Steelers
Kareem Jackson, Broncos
Jabrill Peppers, Patriots
Nasir Adderley, Chargers
Logan Ryan, Buccaneers