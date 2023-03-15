NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space
The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing.
With the legal tampering period now open and the new league year set to begin this week, player movement is happening across the NFL.
But while many free agents have already agreed to deals with new teams, plenty are still searching for a new home.
Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, a tracker of every signing so far and more:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams are able to speak with free agents in the two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs could contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be officially signed until the new league year.
What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?
The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?
The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary. From the start of the new league year until the first week of the regular season, only the 51 most expensive contracts count against a team's salary cap -- know as the top-51 rule. The rule is designed to accommodate the 90-man offseason roster, before cuts in preseason.
As of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
Chicago Bears: $95,015,862
Atlanta Falcons: $63,778,944
Houston Texans: $41,259,823
Las Vegas Raiders: $39,714,140
Cincinnati Bengals: $35,547,532
Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?
Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-47,957,999
New Orleans Saints: $-24,557,217
Dallas Cowboys: $-18,774,557
Jacksonville Jaguars: $-17,920,512
Buffalo Bills: $-17,741,398
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?
There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:
Quarterbacks
Derek Carr, Saints (from Raiders): 4 years, $150 million ($100 million guaranteed)
Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (from 49ers): 3 years, $67.5 million ($34 million guaranteed)
Jarrett Stidham, Broncos (from Raiders): 2 years, $10 million ($5 million guaranteed)
Mike White, Dolphins (from Jets): 2 years, $16 million
Case Keenum, Texans (from Bills): 2 years, $6.25 million ($4 million guaranteed)
Sam Darnold, 49ers (from Panthers): 1 year
Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Jacoby Brissett, Browns
Jameis Winston, Saints (re-signed): 1 year, $8 million
Andy Dalton, Panthers (from Saints): 2 years, $10 million ($8 million guaranteed)
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins
Tyler Huntley, Ravens
Baker Mayfield, Rams
Gardner Minshew, Eagles
Marcus Mariota, Falcons
Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (from Commanders): 2 years, $20 million
P.J. Walker, Panthers
Joe Flacco, Jets
Cooper Rush, Cowboys
Drew Lock, Seahawks
Mason Rudolph, Steelers
Nick Mullens, Vikings
Running backs
Kareem Hunt, Browns
Jamaal Williams, Lions
Damien Harris, Patriots
Devin Singletary, Bills
David Montgomery, Bears
Rashaad Penny, Eagles (from Seahawks)
D’Onta Foreman, Panthers
Alexander Mattison, Vikings
Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (re-signed): 2 years, $7.6 million
Jeff Wilson, Dolphins (re-signed): 2 years, $8.2 million
Miles Sanders, Eagles
Boston Scott, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $2 million
Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs
Ronald Jones, Chiefs
Samaje Perine, Broncos (from Bengals): 2 years, $7.5 million
Justice Hill, Ravens
Kenyan Drake, Ravens
James Robinson, Jets
Wide receivers
Robert Woods, Texans (from Titans): 2 years, $15.25 million ($10 million guaranteed)
Sterling Shepard, Giants (re-signed): 1 year, $1.165 million
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (from Patriots): 3 years, $33 million ($21 million guaranteed)
Allen Lazard, Jets (from Packers): 4 years, $44 million
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
Adam Thielen, Vikings
Julio Jones, Buccaneers
Chosen Anderson, Cardinals
Nelson Agholor, Patriots
DJ Chark, Lions
Randall Cobb, Packers
Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons
Darius Slayton, Giants
Richie James, Giants
Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars
Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
Mack Hollins, Raiders
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
Braxton Berrios, Jets
Jarvis Landry, Browns
Jamison Crowder, Bills
Noah Brown, Cowboys
Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks
Byron Pringle, Bears
N’Keal Harry, Bears
Tight ends
Chris Manhertz, Broncos (from Panthers): 2 years, $6 million ($3.34 million guaranteed)
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
Hayden Hurst, Bengals
Robert Tonyan, Packers
Mercedes Lewis, Packers
Austin Hooper, Titans
Geoff Swaim, Titans
Jordan Akins, Texans
Foster Moreau, Raiders
Brock Wright, Lions
Offensive tackles
Mike McGlinchey, Broncos (from 49ers): 5 years, $87.5 million ($50 million guaranteed)
Jawaan Taylor, Chiefs (from Jaguars): 4 years, $80 million ($60 million guaranteed)
Andre Dillard, Titans (from Eagles): 3 years, $29 million
Andrew Wylie, Commanders (from Chiefs): 3 years, $24 million
Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs
Kaleb McGary, Falcons (re-signed): 3 years, $34.5 million
Isaiah Wynn, Patriots
Taylor Lewan, Titans
Donovan Smith, Buccaneers
George Fant, Jets
Ja’Wuan James, Ravens
Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals
Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders
Cameron Erving, Panthers
Offensive guards
Ben Powers, Broncos (from Ravens): 4 years, $52 million ($28.5 million guaranteed)
Nate Davis, Bears (from Titans): 3 years, $30 million ($19.25 million guaranteed)
Connor McGovern, Bills (from Cowboys): 3 years, $23 million
Dalton Risner, Broncos
Isaac Seumalo, Eagles
Wes Schweitzer, Commanders
Trai Turner, Commanders
Evan Brown, Lions
Justin Pugh, Cardinals
Rodger Saffold, Bills
Matt Pryor, Colts
Aaron Stinnie, Buccaneers (re-signed): 1 year, $2.5 million
Centers
Ethan Pocic, Browns (re-signed): 3 years, $18 million
Jason Kelce, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $14.25 million
Connor McGovern, Jets
Jon Feliciano, Giants
Bradley Bozeman, Panthers
Garrett Bradbury, Vikings (re-signed): 3 years, $15.75 million
Jake Brendel, 49ers (re-signed): 4 years, $20 million ($8 million guaranteed)
EDGE rushers
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Browns (from Texans): 3 years, $19 million ($12.5 million guaranteed)
Brandon Graham, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $6 million
Marcus Davenport, Vikings (from Saints): 1 year, $13 million
Frank Clark, Chiefs
Calais Campbell, Ravens
Robert Quinn, Eagles
Bud Dupree, Titans
Yannick Ngokoue, Colts
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
Samson Ebukam, Colts (from 49ers): 3 years, $27 million
Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars
Arden Key, Jaguars
Rasheem Green, Texans
Justin Houston, Ravens
Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs
Dante Fowler, Cowboys
Zach Allen, Broncos (from Cardinals): 3 years, $45.75 million ($32.5 million guaranteed)
Defensive linemen
Javon Hargrave, 49ers (from Eagles): 4 years, $84 million ($40 million guaranteed)
David Onyemata, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $35 million ($24.5 million guaranteed)
Shy Tuttle, Panthers (from Saints): 3 years, $19.5 million ($13 million guaranteed)
Fletcher Cox, Eagles
Dalvin Tomlinson, Browns (from Vikings): 4 years, $57 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)
John Cominsky, Lions (re-signed): 2 years, $8.5 million
Sheldon Rankins, Jets
Poona Ford, Seahawks
Greg Gaines, Rams
A’Shawn Robinson, Rams
Khalen Saunders, Chiefs
Taven Bryan, Browns
Chris Wormley, Steelers
Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers (re-signed): 3 years, $28.75 million
Jarran Reed, Seahawks (re-signed): 2 years, $10.8 million
Linebackers
Tremaine Edmunds, Bears (from Bills): 4 years, $72 million ($50 million guaranteed)
Bobby Okereke, Giants (from Colts): 4 years, $40 million ($22 million guaranteed)
TJ Edwards, Bears (from Eagles): 3 years, $19.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)
Germaine Pratt, Bengals (re-signed): 3 years, $21 million
Alex Anzalone, Lions (re-signed): 3 years, $18.75 million
David Long, Dolphins (from Titans): 2 years, $11 million
Bobby Wagner, Rams
Lavonte David, Buccaneers
Eric Kendricks, Chargers (from Vikings): 2 years, $13.25 million
Kyzir White, Cardinals (from Eagles): 2 years, $11 million
Devin Bush, Steelers
Kyle Van Noy, Chargers
Drue Tranquill, Chargers
Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys (re-signed): 2 years, $11 million
Rashaan Evans, Falcons
Anthony Walker, Browns
Deion Jones, Browns
Kaden Elliss, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $21.5 million ($11 million guaranteed)
Zach Cunningham, Titans
Nicholas Morrow, Bears
Robert Spillane, Raiders (from Steelers): 2 years, $9 million
Cornerbacks
Jamel Dean, Buccaneers (re-signed): 4 years, $52 million ($26 million guaranteed)
Cameron Sutton, Lions (from Steelers): 3 years, $33 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)
Jonathan Jones, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years, $19 million ($13 million guaranteed)
Patrick Peterson, Steelers (from Vikings): 2 years, $14 million ($5.85 million guaranteed)
James Bradberry, Eagles (re-signed): 3 years, $38 million ($20 million guaranteed)
Marcus Peters, Ravens
Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars
Anthony Brown, Cowboys
Emmanuel Moseley, Lions (from 49ers): 1 year, $6 million
Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders
Troy Hill, Rams
Tre Flowers, Bengals
Eli Apple, Bengals
Justin Coleman, Seahawks
Jason Verrett, 49ers
Safeties
Jessie Bates III, Falcons (from Bengals): 4 years, $64.02 million ($36 million guaranteed)
Marcus Epps, Raiders (from Eagles): 2 years, $12 million ($8 million guaranteed)
Vonn Bell, Panthers (from Bengals)
Jordan Poyer, Bills
Jimmie Ward, Texans (from 49ers): 2 years, $13 million
Donovan Wilson, Cowboys (re-signed): 3 years, $24 million ($13.5 million guaranteed)
Andrew Wingard, Jaguars (re-signed): 3 years, $9.6 million ($6 million guaranteed)
Adrian Amos, Packers
Taylor Rapp, Rams
Deshon Elliott, Lions
Ryan Neal, Seahawks
Eric Rowe, Dolphins
LaMarcus Joyner, Jets
Terrell Edmunds, Steelers
Kareem Jackson, Broncos
Jabrill Peppers, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years
Nasir Adderley, Chargers
Logan Ryan, Buccaneers