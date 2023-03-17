NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space

NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, start time, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing.

With the new league year officially open, player movement is happening across the NFL.

But while many free agents have already agreed to deals with new teams, plenty are still searching for a new home.

Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, a tracker of every signing so far and more:

When does NFL free agency start?

Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.

Teams are able to speak with free agents in the two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs could contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be officially signed until the new league year.

What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?

The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.

Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?

The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary. From the start of the new league year until the first week of the regular season, only the 51 most expensive contracts count against a team's salary cap -- know as the top-51 rule. The rule is designed to accommodate the 90-man offseason roster, before cuts in preseason.

As of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):

Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?

Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET:

Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?

There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Offensive tackles

Offensive guards

Ben Powers, Broncos (from Ravens): 4 years, $52 million ($28.5 million guaranteed)

Nate Davis, Bears (from Titans): 3 years, $30 million ($19.25 million guaranteed)

Connor McGovern, Bills (from Cowboys): 3 years, $23 million

Will Hernandez, Cardinals (re-signed): 2 years, $9 million

Aaron Stinnie, Buccaneers (re-signed) : 1 year, $2.5 million

Dalton Risner, Broncos

Isaac Seumalo, Eagles

Wes Schweitzer, Commanders

Trai Turner, Commanders

Evan Brown, Lions

Justin Pugh, Cardinals

Rodger Saffold, Bills

Matt Pryor, Colts

Centers

Jake Brendel, 49ers (re-signed): 4 years, $20 million ($8 million guaranteed)

Ethan Pocic, Browns (re-signed): 3 years, $18 million

Garrett Bradbury, Vikings (re-signed): 3 years, $15.75 million

Jason Kelce, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $14.25 million

Connor McGovern, Jets

Jon Feliciano, Giants

Bradley Bozeman, Panthers

EDGE rushers

Defensive linemen

Javon Hargrave, 49ers (from Eagles): 4 years, $84 million ($40 million guaranteed)

Dalvin Tomlinson, Browns (from Vikings) : 4 years, $57 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

David Onyemata, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $35 million ($24.5 million guaranteed)

Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers (re-signed) : 3 years, $28.75 million

Charles Omenihu, Chiefs (from 49ers): 2 years, $20 million

Shy Tuttle, Panthers (from Saints): 3 years, $19.5 million ($13 million guaranteed)

Jarran Reed, Seahawks (from Packers) : 2 years, $10.8 million

Sheldon Rankins, Texans (from Jets): 1 year, $10.5 million

Fletcher Cox, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $10 million

John Cominsky, Lions (re-signed): 2 years, $8.5 million

Taven Bryan, Colts (from Browns): 1 year, $4.5 million

Poona Ford, Seahawks

Greg Gaines, Rams

A’Shawn Robinson, Rams

Khalen Saunders, Chiefs

Chris Wormley, Steelers

Linebackers

Tremaine Edmunds, Bears (from Bills): 4 years, $72 million ($50 million guaranteed)

Bobby Okereke, Giants (from Colts): 4 years, $40 million ($22 million guaranteed)

Kaden Elliss, Falcons (from Saints) : 3 years, $21.5 million ($11 million guaranteed)

Germaine Pratt, Bengals (re-signed): 3 years, $21 million

TJ Edwards, Bears (from Eagles): 3 years, $19.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)

Alex Anzalone, Lions (re-signed): 3 years, $18.75 million

Eric Kendricks, Chargers (from Vikings): 2 years, $13.25 million

Kyzir White, Cardinals (from Eagles) : 2 years, $11 million

David Long, Dolphins (from Titans): 2 years, $11 million

Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys (re-signed) : 2 years, $11 million

Robert Spillane, Raiders (from Steelers) : 2 years, $9 million

Lavonte David, Buccaneers (re-signed): 1 year, $7.5 million

Cole Holcomb, Steelers (from Commanders): 3 years

Bobby Wagner, Rams

Devin Bush, Seahawks (from Steelers): 1 year

Kyle Van Noy, Chargers

Drue Tranquill, Chargers

Rashaan Evans, Falcons

Anthony Walker, Browns

Deion Jones, Browns

Zach Cunningham, Titans

Nicholas Morrow, Bears

Cornerbacks

Jamel Dean, Buccaneers (re-signed): 4 years, $52 million ($26 million guaranteed)

James Bradberry, Eagles (re-signed) : 3 years, $38 million ($20 million guaranteed)

Cameron Sutton, Lions (from Steelers): 3 years, $33 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)

Byron Murphy, Vikings (from Cardinals) : 2 years, $22 million

Jonathan Jones, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years, $19 million ($13 million guaranteed)

Patrick Peterson, Steelers (from Vikings): 2 years, $14 million ($5.85 million guaranteed)

Emmanuel Moseley, Lions (from 49ers): 1 year, $6 million

Marcus Peters, Ravens

Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars

Anthony Brown, Cowboys

Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders

Troy Hill, Rams

Tre Flowers, Bengals

Eli Apple, Bengals

Justin Coleman, Seahawks

Jason Verrett, 49ers

Safeties