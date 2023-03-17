NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space

Logan Reardon
The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing.

With the new league year officially open, player movement is happening across the NFL.

But while many free agents have already agreed to deals with new teams, plenty are still searching for a new home.

Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, a tracker of every signing so far and more:

When does NFL free agency start?

Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.

Teams are able to speak with free agents in the two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs could contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be officially signed until the new league year.

What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?

The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.

Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?

The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary. From the start of the new league year until the first week of the regular season, only the 51 most expensive contracts count against a team's salary cap -- know as the top-51 rule. The rule is designed to accommodate the 90-man offseason roster, before cuts in preseason.

As of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):

  1. Chicago Bears: $95,015,862

  2. Atlanta Falcons: $63,778,944

  3. Houston Texans: $41,259,823

  4. Las Vegas Raiders: $39,714,140

  5. Cincinnati Bengals: $35,547,532

Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?

Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET:

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-47,957,999

  2. New Orleans Saints: $-24,557,217

  3. Dallas Cowboys: $-18,774,557

  4. Jacksonville Jaguars: $-17,920,512

  5. Buffalo Bills: $-17,741,398

Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?

There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:

Quarterbacks

  • Derek Carr, Saints (from Raiders): 4 years, $150 million ($100 million guaranteed)

  • Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (from 49ers): 3 years, $67.5 million ($34 million guaranteed)

  • Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (from Commanders): 2 years, $20 million

  • Mike White, Dolphins (from Jets): 2 years, $16 million

  • Andy Dalton, Panthers (from Saints): 2 years, $11 million ($8 million guaranteed)

  • Jarrett Stidham, Broncos (from Raiders): 2 years, $10 million ($5 million guaranteed)

  • Case Keenum, Texans (from Bills): 2 years, $6.25 million ($4 million guaranteed)

  • Jacoby Brissett, Commanders (from Browns): 1 year, $10 million ($8 million guaranteed)

  • Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (from Rams): 1 year, $8.5 million

  • Jameis Winston, Saints (re-signed): 1 year, $8 million

  • Sam Darnold, 49ers (from Panthers): 1 year, $4.5 million

  • Nick Mullens, Vikings (re-signed): 2 years, $4 million

  • Drew Lock, Seahawks (re-signed): 1 year, $4 million

  • Gardner Minshew, Colts (from Eagles): 1 year, $3.5 million

  • P.J. Walker, Bears (from Panthers): 2 years

  • Lamar Jackson, Ravens

  • Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins

  • Tyler Huntley, Ravens

  • Marcus Mariota, Eagles (from Falcons): 1 year, $5 million

  • Joe Flacco, Jets

  • Cooper Rush, Cowboys (re-signed): 2 years, $6 million

  • Mason Rudolph, Steelers

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

  • Hayden Hurst, Panthers (from Bengals): 3 years, $21.75 million ($13 million guaranteed)

  • Josh Oliver, Vikings (from Ravens): 3 years, $21 million ($10.75 million guaranteed)

  • Andrew Beck, Texans (from Broncos): 2 years, $6.75 million

  • Chris Manhertz, Broncos (from Panthers): 2 years, $6 million ($3.34 million guaranteed)

  • Robert Tonyan, Bears (from Packers): 1 year

  • Mike Gesicki, Patriots (from Dolphins): 1 year, $9 million

  • Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

  • Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

  • Mercedes Lewis, Packers

  • Austin Hooper, Titans

  • Geoff Swaim, Titans

  • Jordan Akins, Texans

  • Foster Moreau, Raiders

  • Brock Wright, Lions

Offensive tackles

Offensive guards

  • Ben Powers, Broncos (from Ravens): 4 years, $52 million ($28.5 million guaranteed)

  • Nate Davis, Bears (from Titans): 3 years, $30 million ($19.25 million guaranteed)

  • Connor McGovern, Bills (from Cowboys): 3 years, $23 million

  • Will Hernandez, Cardinals (re-signed): 2 years, $9 million

  • Aaron Stinnie, Buccaneers (re-signed): 1 year, $2.5 million

  • Dalton Risner, Broncos

  • Isaac Seumalo, Eagles

  • Wes Schweitzer, Commanders

  • Trai Turner, Commanders

  • Evan Brown, Lions

  • Justin Pugh, Cardinals

  • Rodger Saffold, Bills

  • Matt Pryor, Colts

Centers

  • Jake Brendel, 49ers (re-signed): 4 years, $20 million ($8 million guaranteed)

  • Ethan Pocic, Browns (re-signed): 3 years, $18 million

  • Garrett Bradbury, Vikings (re-signed): 3 years, $15.75 million

  • Jason Kelce, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $14.25 million

  • Connor McGovern, Jets

  • Jon Feliciano, Giants

  • Bradley Bozeman, Panthers

EDGE rushers

  • Zach Allen, Broncos (from Cardinals): 3 years, $45.75 million ($32.5 million guaranteed)

  • Samson Ebukam, Colts (from 49ers): 3 years, $27 million

  • DeMarcus Walker, Bears (from Titans): 3 years, $21 million ($15.65 million guaranteed)

  • Arden Key, Titans (from Jaguars): 3 years, $21 million ($13 million guaranteed)

  • Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Browns (from Texans): 3 years, $19 million ($12.5 million guaranteed)

  • Marcus Davenport, Vikings (from Saints): 1 year, $13 million

  • Brandon Graham, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $6 million

  • Frank Clark, Chiefs

  • Calais Campbell, Ravens

  • Robert Quinn, Eagles

  • Bud Dupree, Titans

  • Yannick Ngokoue, Colts

  • Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

  • Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars

  • Rasheem Green, Texans

  • Justin Houston, Ravens

  • Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs

  • Dante Fowler, Cowboys

Defensive linemen

  • Javon Hargrave, 49ers (from Eagles): 4 years, $84 million ($40 million guaranteed)

  • Dalvin Tomlinson, Browns (from Vikings): 4 years, $57 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

  • David Onyemata, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $35 million ($24.5 million guaranteed)

  • Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers (re-signed): 3 years, $28.75 million

  • Charles Omenihu, Chiefs (from 49ers): 2 years, $20 million

  • Shy Tuttle, Panthers (from Saints): 3 years, $19.5 million ($13 million guaranteed)

  • Jarran Reed, Seahawks (from Packers): 2 years, $10.8 million

  • Sheldon Rankins, Texans (from Jets): 1 year, $10.5 million

  • Fletcher Cox, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $10 million

  • John Cominsky, Lions (re-signed): 2 years, $8.5 million

  • Taven Bryan, Colts (from Browns): 1 year, $4.5 million

  • Poona Ford, Seahawks

  • Greg Gaines, Rams

  • A’Shawn Robinson, Rams

  • Khalen Saunders, Chiefs

  • Chris Wormley, Steelers

Linebackers

  • Tremaine Edmunds, Bears (from Bills): 4 years, $72 million ($50 million guaranteed)

  • Bobby Okereke, Giants (from Colts): 4 years, $40 million ($22 million guaranteed)

  • Kaden Elliss, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $21.5 million ($11 million guaranteed)

  • Germaine Pratt, Bengals (re-signed): 3 years, $21 million

  • TJ Edwards, Bears (from Eagles): 3 years, $19.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)

  • Alex Anzalone, Lions (re-signed): 3 years, $18.75 million

  • Eric Kendricks, Chargers (from Vikings): 2 years, $13.25 million

  • Kyzir White, Cardinals (from Eagles): 2 years, $11 million

  • David Long, Dolphins (from Titans): 2 years, $11 million

  • Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys (re-signed): 2 years, $11 million

  • Robert Spillane, Raiders (from Steelers): 2 years, $9 million

  • Lavonte David, Buccaneers (re-signed): 1 year, $7.5 million

  • Cole Holcomb, Steelers (from Commanders): 3 years

  • Bobby Wagner, Rams

  • Devin Bush, Seahawks (from Steelers): 1 year

  • Kyle Van Noy, Chargers

  • Drue Tranquill, Chargers

  • Rashaan Evans, Falcons

  • Anthony Walker, Browns

  • Deion Jones, Browns

  • Zach Cunningham, Titans

  • Nicholas Morrow, Bears

Cornerbacks

  • Jamel Dean, Buccaneers (re-signed): 4 years, $52 million ($26 million guaranteed)

  • James Bradberry, Eagles (re-signed): 3 years, $38 million ($20 million guaranteed)

  • Cameron Sutton, Lions (from Steelers): 3 years, $33 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)

  • Byron Murphy, Vikings (from Cardinals): 2 years, $22 million

  • Jonathan Jones, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years, $19 million ($13 million guaranteed)

  • Patrick Peterson, Steelers (from Vikings): 2 years, $14 million ($5.85 million guaranteed)

  • Emmanuel Moseley, Lions (from 49ers): 1 year, $6 million

  • Marcus Peters, Ravens

  • Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars

  • Anthony Brown, Cowboys

  • Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders

  • Troy Hill, Rams

  • Tre Flowers, Bengals

  • Eli Apple, Bengals

  • Justin Coleman, Seahawks

  • Jason Verrett, 49ers

Safeties

  • Jessie Bates III, Falcons (from Bengals): 4 years, $64.02 million ($36 million guaranteed)

  • Donovan Wilson, Cowboys (re-signed): 3 years, $24 million ($13.5 million guaranteed)

  • Juan Thornhill, Browns (from Chiefs): 3 years, $21 million ($14 million guaranteed)

  • Jimmie Ward, Texans (from 49ers): 2 years, $13 million

  • Marcus Epps, Raiders (from Eagles): 2 years, $12 million ($8 million guaranteed)

  • Andrew Wingard, Jaguars (re-signed): 3 years, $9.6 million ($6 million guaranteed)

  • Jabrill Peppers, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years, $9 million

  • Jordan Poyer, Bills (resigned): 2 years

  • Vonn Bell, Panthers (from Bengals)

  • DeShon Elliott, Dolphins (from Lions)

  • Adrian Amos, Packers

  • Taylor Rapp, Rams

  • Ryan Neal, Seahawks

  • Eric Rowe, Dolphins

  • LaMarcus Joyner, Jets

  • Terrell Edmunds, Steelers

  • Kareem Jackson, Broncos

  • Nasir Adderley, Chargers

  • Logan Ryan, Buccaneers

