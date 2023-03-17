NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space
NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, start time, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing.
With the new league year officially open, player movement is happening across the NFL.
But while many free agents have already agreed to deals with new teams, plenty are still searching for a new home.
Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, a tracker of every signing so far and more:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams are able to speak with free agents in the two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs could contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be officially signed until the new league year.
What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?
The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?
The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary. From the start of the new league year until the first week of the regular season, only the 51 most expensive contracts count against a team's salary cap -- know as the top-51 rule. The rule is designed to accommodate the 90-man offseason roster, before cuts in preseason.
As of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
Chicago Bears: $95,015,862
Atlanta Falcons: $63,778,944
Houston Texans: $41,259,823
Las Vegas Raiders: $39,714,140
Cincinnati Bengals: $35,547,532
Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?
Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-47,957,999
New Orleans Saints: $-24,557,217
Dallas Cowboys: $-18,774,557
Jacksonville Jaguars: $-17,920,512
Buffalo Bills: $-17,741,398
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?
There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:
Quarterbacks
Derek Carr, Saints (from Raiders): 4 years, $150 million ($100 million guaranteed)
Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (from 49ers): 3 years, $67.5 million ($34 million guaranteed)
Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (from Commanders): 2 years, $20 million
Mike White, Dolphins (from Jets): 2 years, $16 million
Andy Dalton, Panthers (from Saints): 2 years, $11 million ($8 million guaranteed)
Jarrett Stidham, Broncos (from Raiders): 2 years, $10 million ($5 million guaranteed)
Case Keenum, Texans (from Bills): 2 years, $6.25 million ($4 million guaranteed)
Jacoby Brissett, Commanders (from Browns): 1 year, $10 million ($8 million guaranteed)
Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (from Rams): 1 year, $8.5 million
Jameis Winston, Saints (re-signed): 1 year, $8 million
Sam Darnold, 49ers (from Panthers): 1 year, $4.5 million
Nick Mullens, Vikings (re-signed): 2 years, $4 million
Drew Lock, Seahawks (re-signed): 1 year, $4 million
Gardner Minshew, Colts (from Eagles): 1 year, $3.5 million
P.J. Walker, Bears (from Panthers): 2 years
Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins
Tyler Huntley, Ravens
Marcus Mariota, Eagles (from Falcons): 1 year, $5 million
Joe Flacco, Jets
Cooper Rush, Cowboys (re-signed): 2 years, $6 million
Running backs
Miles Sanders, Panthers (from Eagles): 4 years, $25 million
David Montgomery, Lions (from Bears): 3 years, $18 million
Jamaal Williams, Saints (from Lions): 3 years, $12 million ($8.15 million guaranteed)
Rashaad Penny, Eagles (from Seahawks)
James Robinson, Patriots (from Jets): 2 years, $8 million
Jeff Wilson, Dolphins (re-signed): 2 years, $8.2 million
Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (re-signed): 2 years, $7.6 million
Samaje Perine, Broncos (from Bengals): 2 years, $7.5 million
Alexander Mattison, Vikings (re-signed): 2 years, $7 million ($6.35 million guaranteed)
Justice Hill, Ravens (re-signed): 2 years, $4.5 million
Boston Scott, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $2 million
Myles Gaskin, Dolphins (re-signed): 1 year
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Kareem Hunt, Browns
Damien Harris, Patriots
Devin Singletary, Bills
D’Onta Foreman, Bears (from Panthers): 1 year, $3 million
Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs
Ronald Jones, Chiefs
Kenyan Drake, Ravens
Wide receivers
Allen Lazard, Jets (from Packers): 4 years, $44 million
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots (from Chiefs): 3 years, $33 million
Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (from Patriots): 3 years, $33 million ($21 million guaranteed)
Robert Woods, Texans (from Titans): 2 years, $15.25 million ($10 million guaranteed)
Darius Slayton, Giants (re-signed): 2 years, $12 million
Deonte Harry, Bills (from Saints): 2 years, $9.5 million ($5 million guaranteed)
Ashton Dulin, Colts (re-signed): 2 years, $9.2 million
Parris Campbell, Giants (from Colts): 1 year, $3 million
Noah Brown, Texans (from Cowboys): 1 year, $2.6 million
Sterling Shepard, Giants (re-signed): 1 year, $1.165 million
Braxton Berrios, Dolphins (from Jets): 1 year
Adam Thielen, Vikings
Julio Jones, Buccaneers
Chosen Anderson, Cardinals
Nelson Agholor, Patriots
DJ Chark, Lions
Randall Cobb, Packers
Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons
Richie James, Giants
Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars
Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
Mack Hollins, Raiders
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
Jarvis Landry, Browns
Jamison Crowder, Bills
Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks
Byron Pringle, Bears
N’Keal Harry, Bears
Tight ends
Hayden Hurst, Panthers (from Bengals): 3 years, $21.75 million ($13 million guaranteed)
Josh Oliver, Vikings (from Ravens): 3 years, $21 million ($10.75 million guaranteed)
Andrew Beck, Texans (from Broncos): 2 years, $6.75 million
Chris Manhertz, Broncos (from Panthers): 2 years, $6 million ($3.34 million guaranteed)
Robert Tonyan, Bears (from Packers): 1 year
Mike Gesicki, Patriots (from Dolphins): 1 year, $9 million
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
Mercedes Lewis, Packers
Austin Hooper, Titans
Geoff Swaim, Titans
Jordan Akins, Texans
Foster Moreau, Raiders
Brock Wright, Lions
Offensive tackles
Mike McGlinchey, Broncos (from 49ers): 5 years, $87.5 million ($50 million guaranteed)
Jawaan Taylor, Chiefs (from Jaguars): 4 years, $80 million ($60 million guaranteed)
Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals (from Chiefs): 4 years, $64 million
Kaleb McGary, Falcons (re-signed): 3 years, $34.5 million
Andre Dillard, Titans (from Eagles): 3 years, $29 million
Andrew Wylie, Commanders (from Chiefs): 3 years, $24 million
Riley Reiff, Patriots (from Bears): 1 year, $5 million
Isaiah Wynn, Patriots
Taylor Lewan, Titans
Donovan Smith, Buccaneers
George Fant, Jets
Ja’Wuan James, Ravens
Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals
Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders
Cameron Erving, Panthers
Offensive guards
Ben Powers, Broncos (from Ravens): 4 years, $52 million ($28.5 million guaranteed)
Nate Davis, Bears (from Titans): 3 years, $30 million ($19.25 million guaranteed)
Connor McGovern, Bills (from Cowboys): 3 years, $23 million
Will Hernandez, Cardinals (re-signed): 2 years, $9 million
Aaron Stinnie, Buccaneers (re-signed): 1 year, $2.5 million
Dalton Risner, Broncos
Isaac Seumalo, Eagles
Wes Schweitzer, Commanders
Trai Turner, Commanders
Evan Brown, Lions
Justin Pugh, Cardinals
Rodger Saffold, Bills
Matt Pryor, Colts
Centers
Jake Brendel, 49ers (re-signed): 4 years, $20 million ($8 million guaranteed)
Ethan Pocic, Browns (re-signed): 3 years, $18 million
Garrett Bradbury, Vikings (re-signed): 3 years, $15.75 million
Jason Kelce, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $14.25 million
Connor McGovern, Jets
Jon Feliciano, Giants
Bradley Bozeman, Panthers
EDGE rushers
Zach Allen, Broncos (from Cardinals): 3 years, $45.75 million ($32.5 million guaranteed)
Samson Ebukam, Colts (from 49ers): 3 years, $27 million
DeMarcus Walker, Bears (from Titans): 3 years, $21 million ($15.65 million guaranteed)
Arden Key, Titans (from Jaguars): 3 years, $21 million ($13 million guaranteed)
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Browns (from Texans): 3 years, $19 million ($12.5 million guaranteed)
Marcus Davenport, Vikings (from Saints): 1 year, $13 million
Brandon Graham, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $6 million
Frank Clark, Chiefs
Calais Campbell, Ravens
Robert Quinn, Eagles
Bud Dupree, Titans
Yannick Ngokoue, Colts
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars
Rasheem Green, Texans
Justin Houston, Ravens
Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs
Dante Fowler, Cowboys
Defensive linemen
Javon Hargrave, 49ers (from Eagles): 4 years, $84 million ($40 million guaranteed)
Dalvin Tomlinson, Browns (from Vikings): 4 years, $57 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)
David Onyemata, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $35 million ($24.5 million guaranteed)
Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers (re-signed): 3 years, $28.75 million
Charles Omenihu, Chiefs (from 49ers): 2 years, $20 million
Shy Tuttle, Panthers (from Saints): 3 years, $19.5 million ($13 million guaranteed)
Jarran Reed, Seahawks (from Packers): 2 years, $10.8 million
Sheldon Rankins, Texans (from Jets): 1 year, $10.5 million
Fletcher Cox, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $10 million
John Cominsky, Lions (re-signed): 2 years, $8.5 million
Taven Bryan, Colts (from Browns): 1 year, $4.5 million
Poona Ford, Seahawks
Greg Gaines, Rams
A’Shawn Robinson, Rams
Khalen Saunders, Chiefs
Chris Wormley, Steelers
Linebackers
Tremaine Edmunds, Bears (from Bills): 4 years, $72 million ($50 million guaranteed)
Bobby Okereke, Giants (from Colts): 4 years, $40 million ($22 million guaranteed)
Kaden Elliss, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $21.5 million ($11 million guaranteed)
Germaine Pratt, Bengals (re-signed): 3 years, $21 million
TJ Edwards, Bears (from Eagles): 3 years, $19.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)
Alex Anzalone, Lions (re-signed): 3 years, $18.75 million
Eric Kendricks, Chargers (from Vikings): 2 years, $13.25 million
Kyzir White, Cardinals (from Eagles): 2 years, $11 million
David Long, Dolphins (from Titans): 2 years, $11 million
Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys (re-signed): 2 years, $11 million
Robert Spillane, Raiders (from Steelers): 2 years, $9 million
Lavonte David, Buccaneers (re-signed): 1 year, $7.5 million
Cole Holcomb, Steelers (from Commanders): 3 years
Bobby Wagner, Rams
Devin Bush, Seahawks (from Steelers): 1 year
Kyle Van Noy, Chargers
Drue Tranquill, Chargers
Rashaan Evans, Falcons
Anthony Walker, Browns
Deion Jones, Browns
Zach Cunningham, Titans
Nicholas Morrow, Bears
Cornerbacks
Jamel Dean, Buccaneers (re-signed): 4 years, $52 million ($26 million guaranteed)
James Bradberry, Eagles (re-signed): 3 years, $38 million ($20 million guaranteed)
Cameron Sutton, Lions (from Steelers): 3 years, $33 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)
Byron Murphy, Vikings (from Cardinals): 2 years, $22 million
Jonathan Jones, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years, $19 million ($13 million guaranteed)
Patrick Peterson, Steelers (from Vikings): 2 years, $14 million ($5.85 million guaranteed)
Emmanuel Moseley, Lions (from 49ers): 1 year, $6 million
Marcus Peters, Ravens
Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars
Anthony Brown, Cowboys
Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders
Troy Hill, Rams
Tre Flowers, Bengals
Eli Apple, Bengals
Justin Coleman, Seahawks
Jason Verrett, 49ers
Safeties
Jessie Bates III, Falcons (from Bengals): 4 years, $64.02 million ($36 million guaranteed)
Donovan Wilson, Cowboys (re-signed): 3 years, $24 million ($13.5 million guaranteed)
Juan Thornhill, Browns (from Chiefs): 3 years, $21 million ($14 million guaranteed)
Jimmie Ward, Texans (from 49ers): 2 years, $13 million
Marcus Epps, Raiders (from Eagles): 2 years, $12 million ($8 million guaranteed)
Andrew Wingard, Jaguars (re-signed): 3 years, $9.6 million ($6 million guaranteed)
Jabrill Peppers, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years, $9 million
Jordan Poyer, Bills (resigned): 2 years
Vonn Bell, Panthers (from Bengals)
DeShon Elliott, Dolphins (from Lions)
Adrian Amos, Packers
Taylor Rapp, Rams
Ryan Neal, Seahawks
Eric Rowe, Dolphins
LaMarcus Joyner, Jets
Terrell Edmunds, Steelers
Kareem Jackson, Broncos
Nasir Adderley, Chargers
Logan Ryan, Buccaneers