NFL free agency tracker 2022: All of Tuesday's news on deals between players, teams

The NFL had its initial rush of free-agency deals Monday, but the first wave isn't over.

The tampering window featured a slew of players and teams coming to agreements before contracts can become official Wednesday at the start of a new league year. But there are still many of the top free agents who remain uncommitted. Expect more action soon in the market, as well as more trades possibly coming together.

Jaguars releasing starting LB Myles Jack

After adding a horde of new players on Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars are bidding farewell to one on Tuesday.

Jack, 26, led the Jaguars with 108 tackles last season. He was set to count $13.15 million against the cap this season, the penultimate year of his contract, and his release saves the team $8.35 million.

The move further remakes the Jaguars' linebacker corps after the team agreed to a deal with Foye Oluokun on Monday.

- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Patriots, Browns swap defensive players in trade

The Cleveland Browns agreed Tuesday to trade linebacker Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots for edge defender Chase Winovich, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet official.

NFL Network first reported the deal involving Wilson, a fifth-round selection in 2019, and Winovich, a third-round choice in the same draft.

The trade cannot be finalized until 4 p.m. Wednesday, when free agency officially kicks off with the new league year.

In three NFL seasons, Winovich has started nine of his 45 regular-season games and compiled 85 tackles, including 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, an interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Wilson started 28 of the 43 games in which he appeared with the Browns and compiled 163 tackles, including a sack, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble, an interception and two quarterback hits.

- Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal

Lions add low-cost investment at wide receiver

In an exploding wide receiver market, the Detroit Lions took a measured approach to their free agent shopping at the position.

The Lions agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark, a league source told the Free Press. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $12 million, according to ESPN.

Chark was considered in the second tier of available receivers, behind Detroit native Allen Robinson, but inflation rocked the market in recent days.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract before the start of free agency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Chris Godwin at the cost of about $19 million. The Cleveland Browns traded for Amari Cooper and his $20 million contract. And Christian Kirk agreed to a four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 1 of free agency Monday that has a maximum value of $84 million.

The Lions entered free agency determined to add an outside receiver to their offense that struggled to push the ball downfield at times last season.

Chark, 6 feet 4, ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash coming out of college and has the speed to threaten defenses vertically.

He missed most of last season with a broken ankle, catching only seven passes for 154 yards in four games, but had career-highs of 73 catches 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

- Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

Deshaun Watson to meet with Browns

Having met with officials from both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Deshaun Watson will meet with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal personnel meetings.

Watson remains under contract with the Houston Texans. He has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to waive that right, so the Texans cannot just trade him to whichever team they desire.

The Texans would prefer to trade Watson to an NFC team, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly. However, Watson could force their hand.

- Mike Jones

Chiefs find likely replacement for Tyrann Mathieu

Looking to attempt to replace All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, the Kansas City Chiefs will sign Justin Reid, who was a teammate of Mathieu's on the Houston Texans in 2018.

Reid is expected to sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs, according to multiple reports.

Mathieu - who turns 30 in May - will be an unrestricted free agent on March 16. In Reid, the Chiefs sign a younger (he just turned 25) replacement for the defensive secondary.

In four seasons with the Texans, Reid collected seven interceptions - including a pick-six.

- Jim Reineking

