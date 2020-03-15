NFL free agency: Top positional needs for 49ers, other NFC West teams

After years of looking up at the standings, the 49ers enter NFL free agency as the kings of the NFC West. San Francisco won its first divisional title since 2012 last season and were minutes away from being Super Bowl champions.

Now, everyone is chasing Kyle Shanahan's team. What a difference a year can make.

The 49ers hope to keep most of their team intact this offseason, including free agents Jimmie Ward and Arik Armstead. The problem is, they only have around $18 million in salary-cap space.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With that being said, here are the 49ers' positional needs in free agency, along with the rest of the NFC West.

49ers

Needs: OL, S, WR

The 49ers allowed 36 sacks in the regular season, which above league average (in a good way). San Francisco's offensive line appears to be in good shape, though it's far from perfect.

Joe Staley turns 36 years old in August and had an injury-riddled season. Center Weston Richburg saw his season cut short for the second straight season due to injury. There certainly are other question marks, too. The NFL draft likely is a better option, but general manager John Lynch needs to look at his O-line.

If the 49ers can't re-sign Ward, they likely will turn to Tarvarius Moore. Through two seasons, Moore has flipped between cornerback and safety, and is far from proven. He has potential, though the 49ers might want to add a proven veteran.

And then there's the receivers. The position has been talked about for months. The reality is, the 49ers likely won't sign a star wideout in free agency. Someone like Taylor Gabriel seems more realistic.

Needs: OL, WR, LB

The No. 1 goal for the Cardinals should be keeping quarterback Kyler Murray on his feet and getting him more weapons. Protect the QB at all costs.

Arizona already did that by extending D.J. Humphries, and now they must address the right side. The Cardinals don't have much cap space and will look at upgrades in free agency and the draft regarding their offense.

Story continues

Chandler Jones is worth his mega-contract, but after that, the Cardinals need help at linebacker. It might come from an under-the-radar player, however, upgrades are needed in a strong division.

Los Angeles Rams

Needs: OL, LB, DE

From Super Bowl runner-up to third in the division. The Rams took a tumble after making multiple splash moves and getting rid of tons of draft picks.

Sean McVay was seen as the next big thing in the NFL, with QB Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley running the show. Goff took a step back and Gurley's knees certainly scare the Rams and their fans alike. But it all stars with the offensive line.

The Rams' offensive line was one of the best in the league during the 2018 season, then ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus' grading last year. Re-signing Andrew Whitworth is a must, and the rest of the O-line deserves a long look.

Bringing back Cory Littleton and Dante Fowler is ideal for LA's defense allowed 23 points per game last season.

Seattle Seahawks

Needs: DL, LB, WR

Seattle will try to bring back Jadeveon Clowney, but no matter what, they have to address their pass rush.

[RELATED: Report: 49ers pass on Brady, will stick with Jimmy G as QB]

The Seahawks were tied for 31st in sacks last season with only 28. They allowed 264 passing yards per game and much of that was to their lack of a pass rush. At linebacker, they lost Mychal Kendricks to a torn ACL, who is a free agent this offseason. Both areas must be taken care of.

Oh, and we know he's Russell Wilson, but give him some more help on the outside.

NFL free agency: Top positional needs for 49ers, other NFC West teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area