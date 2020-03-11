NFL free agency: Tom Brady headlines list of top 30 available players

NFL free agency is set to begin next week and some big names are expected to hit the market.

Tom Brady, as you know, plans to enter free agency and see what options are out there for him after spending more than two decades with the New England Patriots.

While Brady is the headliner, there are a number of talented players who could be switching teams this offseason and plenty of teams with a lot of money to spend.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jadeveon Clowney, Arik Armstead and Byron Jones will be in high demand, while Amari Cooper, Derrick Henry and Emmanuel Sanders surely will have their phones ringing off the hook.

As such, we ranked the top 30 free agents who could be hitting the market, and some who almost certainly won't be.

