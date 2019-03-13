NFL free agency: Tevin Coleman, 49ers agree to two-year contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers have added to the backfield, signing former Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The agreement, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, is a two-year, $10 million contract.

Coleman will be reuniting with coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator in Atlanta for two seasons (2015-2016).

Coleman, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, was drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft and had a modest rookie year. But with Shanahan's help, he grew into a well-rounded, pass-catching back.

Coleman has played in 56 games and rushed 528 times for 2,340 yards and 18 touchdowns. Eight of those touchdowns were in 2016 with Shanahan calling the plays. He has caught 92 passes for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2018 he rushed for a career-high 780 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Just for perspective on his pass catching development, he only caught two of his 11 targets for 14 yards as a rookie.

The 49ers now have added depth in the running backs room that includes Jerick McKinnon who spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

The guaranteed portion of McKinnon's contract has already been paid out. He has a base salary of $3.7 million that becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2019, which means the 49ers have a few weeks with some flexibility. The 49ers appear confident McKinnon is making a strong recovery from ACL surgery and envision him playing a big role on the team this season.

Coleman gives the 49ers another proven running back for a position group that had difficulty remaining healthy last season. Matt Breida struggled with an ankle injury, and Raheem Mostert ended up on IR with a broken arm. Mostert is a valuable special-teams performer and figures to be active for every game as the No. 3 back. Undrafted free agent Jeff Wilson Jr. rounds out the group.