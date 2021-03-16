NFL Free Agency: Takeaways from Washington's start

WFT fans don't panic: Plenty of FAs still available originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington allowed cornerback Ronald Darby to move on to the Denver Broncos and reportedly sign a three-year, $30 million contract.

He played well last season and proved to be a starting NFL cornerback. The market for that skill set is about $10 million-per-season, but Washington elected not to go there to keep him.

Washington also watched as Titans WR Corey Davis signed a three-year, $37 million deal with the Jets, reportedly, taking a young receiver off the board of possible targets for the Burgundy and Gold.

So far, the opening hours of NFL free agency and the legal tampering period have been a dud for Washington.

But it's important to remember these are just the opening hours.

Sure, losing Darby creates a big hole for the defense, but Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney have a track record of not paying top-flight money to retain cornerbacks. Ask Josh Norman or James Bradberry.

Darby's been in the NFL for six seasons, and 2020 was the first time he's ever played a full 16-game schedule. His production soared along with his durability, but there's a track record to suggest the production and durability won't last. That likely played a role in Washington's decision to let Darby walk.

Then there's Davis, an intriguing young wideout that surged once paired up with Tennessee's star receiver A.J. Brown.

In Davis' first two NFL seasons he averaged about 45 yards-per-game receiving. In the last two seasons playing alongside Brown, Davis averaged about 55 yards-per-game. It helped that the Tennessee offense improved with Ryan Tannehill and Jonnu Smith too. Davis broke out in 2020, nearly going for 1,000 yards with five touchdowns.

Looking at Davis' total production with the Titans, it's not unreasonable for Washington not to want to pay about $13 million per season.

That doesn't mean it's a bad move for the Jets either. New York needed receiver help in a major way and had a ton of money to spend. Washington needs a WR and has some money to spend, but the Jets had almost twice as much as Washington when free agency opened.

Still, Washington needs a WR.

The good news? Plenty remain available (at least as of post time).

Kenny Golladay, Curtis Samuel, JuJu Smith Schuster and Will Fuller are all still on the market. A veteran like Emmanuel Sanders or a speedster like John Brown. Marvin Jones. DeDe Westbrook. There are lots of names and lots of variety. Wide receiver remains a position with plenty to pick from, and that's not even including the type of pass-catching tight ends still available, headlined by Hunter Henry.

Washington fans want big swings, and they're not wrong.

The team won the NFC East last season despite a moribund offense and with some upgrades at key positions, maybe an improved offense could change the arc of the 2021 season.

The biggest problem, however, remains quarterback.

And free agency was never going to fix the QB spot.

The free agent quarterbacks that are available are not franchise changers. They're a collection of band-aids and lottery tickets.

Fixing QB likely will require a trade or a draft pick - maybe both - or extreme and rapid development from Kyle Allen or Taylor Heinicke. None of these fixes will be easy.

Last year Washington's marquee free agent move came by signing Kendall Fuller to a four-year, $40 million deal. That didn't happen immediately either, but it still happened fast, late on the first night of the tampering period.

New England has gone on an absolute spending spree to open free agency. The Jets are spending too.

Washington hasn't really done anything, save for a franchise tag on Brandon Scherff and a new deal for their kicker.

The odds are overwhelming that will change and moves are coming.

Besides Fuller, Washington didn't make many big moves in free agency last season. The team made a series of quieter moves though that paid off - J.D. McKissic, Logan Thomas and Darby.

Expect Rivera to continue in that mode this year, but likely with a big push somewhere too. He said as much earlier this month.

"We’re not desperate. There’s no immediate need to have to, got to, must. What we’re looking to do is we’re looking to build a winning, sustainable culture. We want to put the football team together the right way," the coach said last week.

Not desperate. No immediate need.

If Washington lands a quality receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin, then the patience elsewhere will likely look like a virtue.

That market remains robust, and Washington remains in a good position. For now.