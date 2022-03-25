NFL free agency: Stephon Gilmore receiving interest from Eagles

Eagles have 'called' about former All-Pro cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After a rental year of Steven Nelson, the Eagles are back in the market for a second cornerback to start opposite Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

There are still some intriguing options at the position in free agency - and the 2022 NFL Draft has numerous first-round possibilities - but it sounds like the Birds' front office has some idea of who they'd like to land.

Veteran Stephon Gilmore, the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who spent last season in Carolina after long stints in New England and Buffalo, is still a free agent.

According to his wife's Twitter account, he's received a call from the Eagles about potentially heading to Philly to team up with Slay in the secondary:

They called so we know lol https://t.co/FwcHWSFQ8J — Gabrielle Gilmore â¥ (@Eneekonese) March 25, 2022

Slay and Gilmore? Man, talk about a secondary that would've fired you up five years ago!

Okay, just kidding. Slay is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and was extremely good last season, and Gilmore is one of the best corners of his generation who's made four straight Pro Bowls and has 27 interceptions across his illustrious 10-year career. PFF graded Gilmore at 77.7 last year, not totally elite status (Slay graded out at 81.3, for reference) but a very good number. They'd be a great, if slightly elderly, tandem.

The Eagles still don't have much in the way of an answer at safety - Anthony Harris is back after a totally whatever 2021 season - so the secondary still needs work, and I'm not sure that investing money and years into Gilmore, who turns 32 in mid-September, is the right answer when the Eagles should be looking to the future instead of grasping at win-now veterans. There are probably cheaper, younger options out there - plus I'd imagine someone like Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. could be available around the Eagles' picks next month, and I would much prefer playing a rookie corner over a veteran one when the team isn't expected to really contend.

But if Gilmore is for some reason willing to take a little less money and come to Philly to play with Slay, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, and Josh Sweat? Sure, give me a two-year deal at a reasonable number and let's win some games with defense.

Plus Gilmore has the name recognition and pedigree to be a potential trade deadline move if the Eagles sputter and a contender wants to upgrade its secondary with a veteran presence.

We'll see!