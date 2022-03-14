NFL Free Agency: Seahawks losing OL Jamarco Jones to Titans

Former Seattle OL Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year, $5.75 million deal including $3.15 million guaranteed with the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are losing their versatile backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. He intends to sign a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans worth $5.75 million.

Jones has played 36 games for Seattle over the last three seasons at a variety of different positions up front. He’s capable of playing every spot but center.

The Seahawks are also choosing not to tender offensive lineman and restricted free agent Kyle Fuller, who started several games at center and then left guard late in the season. He will become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

