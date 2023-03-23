NFL Free Agency: Seahawks hosted DL Mario Edwards Jr.

Free agent visits today: * The Bears hosted LB Dylan Cole

The Seahawks hosted free agent defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. for a visit on Wednesday, according to Field Yates at ESPN.

Edwards (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) played his college ball at Florida State but went undrafted. He got his start in the NFL in 2015 with the Raiders, where he stayed for three seasons. Edwards then put in stops with the Giants, Saints and Bears before playing with the Titans last season.

All together, Edwards has appeared in 99 regular season games, totaling 19.5 sacks, 46 quarterback hits and 23 tackles for a loss. He has earned strong grades from PFF for his run defense throughout his career.

Revamping Seattle’s interior defensive line remains the team’s top priority in free agency. So far they have signed Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed but they have also released Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods. Poona Ford has also been allowed to test the market, opening up another spot.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire