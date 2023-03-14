NFL Free Agency: Seahawks bring back DT Jarran Reed

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming an old face back to the team. On Tuesday afternoon it was reported the Seahawks were reuniting with former defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who is returning to the Emerald City on a new two-year contract.

Reunion: The #Seahawks are finalizing a deal to bring back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Originally a second round pick by Seattle in the 2016 NFL Draft, Reed has seen the most success in his career wearing the action green and college navy of the Seahawks. Reed finally broke out during the 2018 campaign when he recorded 10.5 sacks, making him the third defensive tackle in Seattle history – alongside Cortez Kennedy and John Randle – to accomplish such a feat.

Reed was released during the 2021 offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the expiration of that deal, he signed another one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers. However, his sack totals in both Kansas City and Green Bay combined never matched even his last year in Seattle.

The Seahawks are clearly on the warpath to rebuild their defensive line, which was undoubtably their Achilles Heel last year. Seattle made a splash with signing Dre’Mont Jones from the Broncos, and potentially have an opportunity to draft top defensive line prospect Jalen Carter with the No. 5 pick this year.

The defensive line of the Seahawks could go from liability to lethality in short order.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire