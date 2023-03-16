NFL Free Agency: Seahawks agree to terms with former Lions C Evan Brown

It's a one-year deal for #Seahawks and center Evan Brown, per a league source https://t.co/fiXcFCBRJA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2023

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with former Lions center Evan Brown, according to a report by Aaron Wilson.

Brown (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) played his college ball at SMU and then went undrafted. He’s put in time with four different NFL teams, including one-year stops with the Browns, Dolphins and Giants and a three-year stint in Detroit. All together he’s appeared in 32 pro grames, including 24 starts.

For what it’s worth, last year Brown earned a solid PFF grade for his run blocking (69.5) but a poor one for pass protection (45.5), coming out to a 64.8 overall grade.

Brown fills an immediate need for Seattle in the middle of their offensive line, where 2022 center Austin Blythe just announced his retirement. Signing Brown doesn’t necessarily rule out the Seahawks from drafting a center, though. Word is they are very-much interested in Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, the No. 1 prospect at the position in the 2023 NFL draft.

More Free agency!

