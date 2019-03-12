NFL free agency rumors: Le'Veon Bell contract decision appears imminent originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On the second day of NFL free agency's early negotiating period, Le'Veon Bell is the talk of the town.

Well, multiple towns, as the football world awaits the star running back's decision. Oakland and Las Vegas are two of those towns, since sources told Scott Bair over the weekend that the Raiders are interested in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fans of the Silver and Black, then will be happy with Bell's latest Twitter follow.

Le'Veon Bell follows Derek Carr on Twitter now, which likely means EVERYTHING or nothing. With no in-between. pic.twitter.com/G372X2ktAN — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) March 12, 2019

Sources told NBC Sports California's Scott Bair late this morning that the Raiders are still "in the hunt" for the ex-Steeler, who would join former teammate Antonio Brown if he chooses the Silver and Black.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Bell seemed to indicate he knew where he was going. When ex-Raider (and American Ninja Warrior host) Akbar Gbajabiamila asked if he could tell people where Bell was headed, the All-Pro gave him the go-ahead.

Naturally, Gbajabiamila hadn't told anyone on Twitter as of this blog's publication.

[RELATED: Latest NFL free agency rumors, live updates and news]

Story continues

Perhaps Bell is just waiting for the clock to strike midnight. That's when Bell says he will release his "Life's A Gamble" mixtape.

The tracklists don't include a team, but at least Bell will have some music to link to when the tweet announcing his destination goes viral.