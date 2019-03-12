NFL free agency rumors: 49ers legend Frank Gore agrees to Bills contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore has reportedly come to terms with the Bills to play in his 15th NFL season with a one-year, $9 million agreement.

Gore appeared to confirm the agreement later Monday night.

Gore has spent some of the offseason working out with Bills running back LeSean McCoy in Miami, as he did in 2018. McCoy has been very vocal about his respect for the veteran running back, so it's possible that could have influenced his decision.

It should be noted that Gore has until Wednesday at 1 p.m. to sign his name on the dotted line. Four years ago, Gore agreed to terms with the Eagles before ending up playing for the Colts instead.

Gore ranks fourth in all-time career rushing yards with 14,478. He trails only Barry Sanders (15,269), Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355). If you're doing the math, Gore needs only 521 yards to tie Sanders. Just for perspective, Gore's lowest season total was in his rookie year when he rushed for 608 yards.

In his 10 years with San Francisco, Gore was selected to five Pro Bowls and rushed for over 1,000 yards in eight seasons. He was drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft, and of the 22 running backs drafted that year, only he and Darren Sproles were still playing in 2018.

Gore leads the league in career rushing attempts (3,382) rushing yards (14,748) and yards from scrimmage (18,544) of all active players. His average of 4.6 yards per attempt with the Dolphins in 2018 was his best since he was with the 49ers in 2012 when he averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

Gore is beloved by the 49ers organization and fans alike, and will likely be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and 49ers Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible.

All-time NFL leading rushers

1. Emmitt Smith 18,355 (1990-2004)

2. Walter Payton 16,726 (1975-1987)

3. Barry Sanders 15,269 (1989-1998)

4. Frank Gore 14,748 (2005-current)

5. Curtis Martin 14,101 (1995-2005)

6. LaDainian Tomlinson 13,684 (2001-2011)

7. Jerome Bettis 13,662 (1993-2005)

8. Adrian Peterson 13,318 (2007-current)

9. Eric Dickerson 13,259 (1983-1993)

10. Tony Dorsett 12,739 (1977-1988)



















