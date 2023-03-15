NFL free agency rumors 2023: Live updates on Detroit Lions, all signings and trades

Rejoice! The long wait for NFL free agency 2023 is no more.

We're tracking live updates and NFL rumors, trades, breaking news, reaction and analysis from the top resources around the NFL.

Beginning Monday at noon, teams were allowed to negotiate with the agents of unrestricted free agents during the two-day negotiating period prior to the official start Wednesday of the new league year at 4 p.m. That's when trades can become official and free agents can put ink to paper with new teams.

Several big names are still on the market entering Wednesday afternoon, among them Aaron Rodgers, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, Odell Beckham Jr., Miles Sanders, Jamaal Williams, DJ Chark and more. Lamar Jackson can also sign an offer sheet, and if the Baltimore Ravens decline to match, would cost his new team two first-round picks.

The Detroit Lions have made several moves so far, including landing defensive back help and bringing in David Montgomery at running back.

The 2023 NFL salary cap for each team is 224.8 million, an increase of $16.6 million from last season's $208.2 million cap. Here's a look at the best free agents who entered free agency this week.

Follow live updates below from all the top NFL news sources and analysts.

