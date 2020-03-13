NFL free agency: Raiders should sign these under-the-radar players

NFL free agency, for the moment, is right around the corner.

Teams will be hitting the phones looking to take the next step in 2020. While Tom Brady, Jadeveon Clowney and Dak Prescott highlight the list of free agents, there are a number of solid NFL players to sign on Day 2 and Day 3 of free agency. Often it is these players who make the biggest impact on the field. And they make less of an impact on the team's salary cap.

Here are four under-the-radar free agents the Raiders should look at signing.

Robert Quinn, DE

The Raiders need help off the edge to bolster their pass rush. Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby had productive rookie seasons, but the Silver and Black still struggled to get to the passer. They could look at Jadeveon Clowney, but he'll cost a pretty penny, one they don't want to pay. They'll certainly look to bring back Dion Jordan but he might go to the highest bidder.

Robert Quinn is a veteran pass-rusher who could help the Raiders immediately. The 29-year-old racked up 11.5 sacks in a revival season for the Dallas Cowboys and showed he still had the burst and athleticism needed to constantly get after the quarterback. With money to spend, Quinn is a cheaper option who would help the Raiders right away.

Tre Boston, S

All the talk at safety during free agency revolves around Anthony Harris and rightfully so. But Boston has been incredible over the last three seasons.

What hurts him is his lack of versatility, as he only plays free safety. But take a look at his numbers over the past three seasons. He's Pro Football Focus' top coverage grade deep safety over that time period and has been responsible for just 13 catches and 159 yards while playing over 1,400 snaps. He also has recorded 10 interceptions and forced 14 incompletions during that time.

With the Raiders looking for another safety to play opposite Johnathan Abram, Boston is a guy they could get on a shorter-term deal than Harris who is one of the best in the business.

Joe Schobert, LB

Noticing a theme here? The Raiders need to fix the entire defense and linebacker is a huge problem area.

Do they pay Cory Littleton? It's possible but that seems doubtful. Schobert isn't super under-the-radar but he has had a good career with the Browns to this point and would fill an immediate need at a lower cost than Littleton. The 26-year-old is a one-time Pro Bowler who notched 133 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles last season for Cleveland.

Schobert, along with a likely first-round draft pick, could help solidify the Raiders' linebacker needs. Schobert is a durable linebacker, who is good at coverage and communicating a defense. He is expected to leave the Browns and look for a contract of around $10 million a season.

Breshad Perriman, WR

The Raiders' wide receiving corps needs a total overhaul. Hunter Renfrow had a brilliant rookie season and the Raiders are hoping Tyrell Williams will be 100 percent. Still, they need to make sure they stock the offense with more weapons for Derek Carr or whoever the quarterback is to be successful.

Robby Anderson has overpaid bust written all over him and Emmanuel Sanders likely will go to a contender. No matter, the Raiders can swoop in and give Perriman the one-year deal he'll likely ask for as he continues to resurrect his career.

The big-body receiver had a solid season in Tampa Bay. Where he had problems with drops in previous seasons, Perriman only had just one drop in 65 targets last season. He came up big during the end of the season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced injury issues at wide receiver. He racked up 645 yards and six touchdowns for the Bucs and showed he still has the talent the Baltimore Ravens thought he had when they drafted him in the first round out of Central Florida.

The Raiders will draft one or two receivers, but spending a little money on a low-risk, high-reward guy like Perriman would be a smart move.

NFL free agency: Raiders should sign these under-the-radar players originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area