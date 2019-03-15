NFL free agency: Raiders sign speedster J.J. Nelson to receiver corps originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders have signed five new players in free agency. Three of them are receivers.

That position claimed a majority Friday, when the team announced J.J. Nelson signed with the Silver and Black.

Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

The former Arizona Cardinal has speed, and plenty of it. He isn't a regular starter or steady contributor, but he can take the top off a defense and has a penchant for big plays.

Nelson averages 17.8 yards per catch, though he only has 81 receptions for 1,439 yards and 10 touchdowns over four seasons. He had just seven catches for 64 yards last season.

The Raiders wanted to get faster in the passing game and did that by adding Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and now Nelson in recent days. The first two guys mentioned will start and play most every down, but don't take Nelson's signing to mean they're done looking for a No. 3 receiver after cutting Jordy Nelson the day before.

The door's open for his return, though a younger drafted talent with experience in the slot could fit in just fine. Seth Roberts also has experience there, and can be kept around to see if he fits in to 2019 plans. If not, he could be cut without dead money and nearly $4.65 million in cash and cap savings.

While the Raiders will keep fingers on free agency's pulse, we're moving into this period's later stages and might not see one of the few big names remaining come to Alameda.

The Raiders have plenty of cap space left, but might be running relatively low on cash flow after shelling out roughly $112 million in guaranteed money over the last week signing new players and retaining a few of their own.

Their newest addition is super fast. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, a blazing time the Raiders will try to utilize in their offense, which has received tons of help in the past week.