NFL Free Agency Primer Hub

The “legal tampering” period begins Monday, with free agency formally kicking off on Wednesday. As we have learned in recent years, deals should begin to flood in on Monday, with the official Wednesday kickoff more of a suggestion than a rule. With the salary cap back on the rise after last year’s COVID pause, the money spigot will once again be set to full flow.

To get you ready for the action, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter have previewed and projected the 2022 free agent market at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Teams With The Most Cap Space (via the indispensable OverTheCap.com as of 3/8)

1. Chargers — $56.316 million

2. Dolphins — $51.317 million

3. Jets — $48.816 million

4. Colts — $42.217 million

5. Jaguars — $38.987 million

6. Seahawks — $35.534 million

7. Bengals — $34.640 million

8. Commanders — $33.383 million

9. Steelers — $28.811 million

10. Lions — $26.503 million

Teams With The Least Cap Space

32. Packers — -$45.844 million

31. Saints — -$45.242 million

30. Cowboys — -$23.649 million

29. Rams — -$20.273 million

28. Bucs — -$16.473 million

27. Vikings — -$15.004 million

26. Titans — -$7.867 million

25. Giants — -$7.647 million

24. Chiefs — -$5.420 million

23. Bills — -$2.037 million

