NFL Free Agency Primer 2021

The “legal tampering” period begins Monday, with free agency formally kicking off on Wednesday. As we have learned in recent years, deals should begin to flood in on Monday, with the official Wednesday kickoff more of a suggestion than rule. With the salary cap declining for the first time in a decade, the open market figures to simultaneously produce more bargains and greater chaos.

Teams With The Most Cap Space (via the indispensable OverTheCap.com as of 3/11)

1. Jaguars — $73.669 million

2. Jets — $69.225 million

3. Patriots — $66.520 million

4. Colts — $46.681 million

5. Bengals — $42.979 million

6. Washington — $38.884 million

7. Dolphins — $33.503 million

8. Broncos — $32.350 million

9. Chargers — $26.669 million

10. Browns — $24.866 million

Teams With The Least Cap Space

32. Rams — -$33.136 million

31. Saints — -$25.576 million

30. Bears — -$17.569 million

29. Eagles — -$17.465 million

28. Falcons — -$14.196 million

27. Packers — -$9.679 million

26. Bucs — -$5.539 million

25. Chiefs — -$4.426 million

24. Lions — -$1.616 million

23. Giants — $3.283 million

Teams That Could Address Quarterback In Free Agency: The Patriots, Jets, Texans, Broncos, Football Team, Eagles, Bears, Saints, Panthers, 49ers.

The Big Names At Quarterback

Jameis Winston. When last we left Winston, he was putting the finishing touches on the first 30-interception campaign since Vinny Testaverde in 1988. In the year since, he has corrected a life-long vision problem and studied under Sean Payton and Drew Brees. Will that be enough to earn another starting opportunity after being greeted by a frigid market in 2020? Probably, but with strings attached. If it’s in New Orleans, Winston will be a part of Payton’s philosophical tug of war between Brees-style drop-back passing and Taysom Hill’s mutant dual threat. That’s if Brees even retires. If it is elsewhere, Winston could face immediate rookie competition from this year’s deep quarterback class. A deep ball fish out of water in an efficiency-obsessed era, Winston will be on the shortest of leashes wherever he ends up.

Winston's Best Fit: The Saints. Hill is still too risky of a bet under center for this win-now roster. Winston’s worst tendencies could be curbed by Payton’s coaching, while his best tendencies will never go out of style.

Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick refused to log off in 2020, operating as the Mariano Rivera the Dolphins never knew they needed. Rather than re-creating that dynamic of waiting for the call to the bullpen, the Dolphins made no effort to re-sign Fitzpatrick as they look to build Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence. That leaves Fitzpatrick where he seemingly always is, in search of bridge quarterback work.

Fitzpatrick's Best Fit: The Broncos. Like the Bucs squads Fitzpatrick helmed in 2017-18, the Broncos have a plug-and-play supporting cast. Like the 2020 Dolphins, they will probably have a rookie quarterback to develop. Fitz can split that difference, or mind the store for a year if the Broncos punt on this year’s QB class to improve their defense.

Mitchell Trubisky. Three players in and we have already reached the Ryan Tannehill/Marcus Mariota bargain bin. A vastly superior option to Nick Foles in 2020 — especially once the schedule lightened up down the stretch — Trubisky had the second best year of his star-crossed career, though molds were hardly broken in one of the league’s least talented offenses. Trubisky is good enough to make the playoffs with — twice — but he has all the hallmarks of a career bridge/No. 2 quarterback. He’s a good athlete with a strong arm who can create instant offense with his legs. A maker of throws? He’ll get back to you on that.

Trubisky's Best Fit: The No. 2 for a contending team with a strong offensive identity. A Tannehill-ian resurgence isn’t going to happen, but Trubisky could do for a smart coach what Teddy Bridgewater did for the 2019 Saints. Absent a bigger move by coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers would make sense.

Cam Newton. Although he made 15 starts for just the second time in four years, 2020 was mostly bad news for a player in seemingly irreversible decline. Newton threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (eight) for the Patriots as his surgically-repaired arm died in the second half of the season. Newton’s only missed game was due to the coronavirus in Week 4, but when he returned, he went over a month without a passing score. Newton did recoup some of the lost production on the ground, where his 12 rushing TDs were his most since 2011, as well as the second most ever for a quarterback. That, of course, is not a formula for long-term success for a 31-year-old with a wrecked shoulder.

Newton's Best Fit: The Patriots. No one else would even consider Newton as a starter at this point. The same could be true of the Patriots, but Newton now has a year of experience in their complex system. At worst, he is an upgrade in the No. 2 spot over Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Quarterbacks, Also Out There: At least for now, the Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson trade markets are at a standstill. … Andy Dalton is worth $6-$8 million as a backup for win-now teams. … Jacoby Brissett has experience and doesn’t crash the car when he’s under center. … Alex Smith can be Josh McCown’s heir apparent as a highly-experienced backup who functions as an extra coach in the locker room.

Teams That Could Address Running Back In Free Agency: The Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Jaguars, Chargers, Bucs, Falcons, Seahawks, Cardinals, 49ers.

The Big Names at Running Back

Aaron Jones. Seventh in raw rushing over the past two seasons, Jones is 10th in running back receptions. Amongst runners to log at least 250 rushes since Jones entered the league in 2017, only Raheem Mostert, Nick Chubb and Gus Edwards have averaged more yards per carry. That means amongst regular feature backs, just one — Chubb — has been more explosive than Jones. As comfortable near the goal line — his 25 rushing scores since the start of 2019 are third in the league — as he is catching the football and moving the chains, Jones is a true three-down talent.

Jones' Best Fit: The Dolphins. Tired of the world’s least productive game of musical chairs in their backfield, a team that seems primed to aggressively address weaknesses would be a perfect fit.

Chris Carson. Nearly Mr. Irrelevant in 2017, Carson has vastly overperformed his draft slot, operating as one of the league’s most violent runners. That punishment has come with a price, as Carson has never suited up for all 16 contests, appearing in more than 14 only once. He missed four games in 2020 with a foot issue. When he’s not serving as a battering ram, Carson can catch a pass or two, notching 37 receptions each of the past two seasons. Capable of creating his own yardage with three-down skills, Carson checks all the boxes for a free agent back you would actually want to pay. It’s just those injuries, and the telling fact that not even the run-obsessed Seahawks were willing to gamble $8.68 million under the franchise tag on Carson’s good health in 2021.

Carson's Best Fit: The Jets. A team that can afford to splurge on any position, there is no silver bullet to fix the Jets’ moribund passing attack. They might as well at least stabilize the most undermanned backfield in the NFL.

Kenyan Drake. Drake was one of the league’s most ordinary backs in 2020, averaging a sub-replacement level 4.0 yards per carry while turning his 25 receptions into a pitiful 137 yards (5.5 YPR). Pro Football Focus charted Drake as 52nd in average yards after contact (2.49) and graded him as the league’s 58th most “elusive” back independent of blocking. The 26-year-old made a habit of getting outplayed by Chase Edmonds. It was an awful year under the transition tag.

Drake's Best Fit: Frankly, no one stands out. Drake will likely be greeted by a sleepy market. He will end up a committee bargain.

Leonard Fournette. Mired in stalemate with Ronald Jones until RoJo’s late-season coronavirus/quad issues, Fournette bumbled into a postseason bell-cow role where he handled just 33 fewer carries (64) than he did during the regular campaign. Before his charmed playoff run, Fournette once again flopped as a third-down back.

Fournette's Best Fit: The Bucs. Teams don’t overpay for backs like Fournette anymore. Tom Brady values trust in his teammates above all else. A one-year reunion probably makes the most sense for both sides.

Jamaal Williams. The most consistent caddy in football, Williams can grind between the tackles, finish near the goal line and catch passes. He is neither exceptional nor sub-par at any phase of the game. He is solid. Nothing more, nothing less.

Williams' Best Fit: The Seahawks. I am stealing this one from Denny Carter, but Williams’ reliability and three-down ability would be most welcome in a run-focused offense that has been cursed by poor health for several years running.

Running Backs, Also Out There: Like Carson, James Conner has struggled to stay healthy for years. Unlike Carson, Conner is an ordinary talent between the tackles. Conner is a 26-year-old jack of all trades — except staying healthy — master of none. … Although he was predictably overexposed as an every-down player last season, Mike Davis proved once and for all he is a highly-useful NFLer, one who can do anything a coach needs in a pinch. … Duke Johnson was a mammoth disappointment in four starts in place of David Johnson, seemingly proving NFL coaches right that he is not a legitimate option between the tackles. The 27-year-old did remain one of the league’s best pass-catching backs. … Who would say no to a James White/Tom Brady reunion in Tampa? … Todd Gurley seems closer to retirement than making meaningful 2021 contributions.

Teams That Could Address Wide Receiver In Free Agency: The Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Texans, Jaguars, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Football Team, Giants, Eagles, Packers, Bears, Lions, Saints, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers.

The Big Names at Receiver

Kenny Golladay. Golladay is the best free agent receiver available. He is also already heading into his age-28 campaign and coming off a season where hamstring and hip issues limited him to five appearances. Separation is not the hallmark of Golladay’s game. In fact, for his last healthy season in 2019, Next Gen Stats measured him as last in the league in average cushion. Golladay makes his living on contested catches down the field, a category where PFF charted him as the NFL’s best two years ago. If you are betting on Golladay, you are betting on deep sideline domination. Hopefully you have the quarterback to take advantage of it.

Golladay's Best Fit: The Chiefs or Rams would be the dream. With cap issues making that unrealistic, the Dolphins, Giants or Jets are most likely. Golladay would be too similar to DeVante Parker in Miami. The need is most acute for the Giants, who have never provided Daniel Jones with a big, physical presence at pass catcher.

JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers all but announced before the season they would let Smith-Schuster walk in free agency. They then utilized him as a glorified tight end in their short-passing attack, plunging his average targeted air yards from 9.6 in 2019 to 5.8. Smith-Schuster’s 8.6 yards per catch were enough to make Jason Witten blush. Smith-Schuster was nevertheless tough and reliable over the middle of the field, scoring a career-high nine touchdowns while dropping just 3-of-125 targets. He is still eight months shy of his 25th birthday.

Smith-Schuster's Best Fit: The Ravens. We know the Ravens’ passing attack focuses inside the numbers, yet their best “inside receiver” of the Lamar Jackson years has been Willie Snead. They need more juice. Smith-Schuster would provide it while also diverting seam attention away from Mark Andrews

Will Fuller. Fuller finally stayed healthy in 2020 and still failed to make more than 11 appearances for the fourth consecutive season. The reason was a late-season PED ban that could explain his newfound durability. Before he was brought down by the long arm of the law, Fuller had already set new career highs across the board, including his 16.6 yards per catch as he seamlessly replaced DeAndre Hopkins as the Texans’ No. 1.

Fuller's Best Fit: The Packers. Despite his successful cameo as a No. 1 wideout, Fuller’s injury history makes him best suited for a No. 2 role. The Packers nearly traded for Fuller last October, and his speed opposite Davante Adams’ technical dominance would make for one of the most imposing receiver duos in the league.

Corey Davis. Davis was the better late than never receiver of 2020, breaking out for a career best line of 65/984/5 four months after the Titans declined his fifth-year team option. Davis benefitted from enemy defenses having to key in on YAC Godzilla A.J. Brown, but that’s what good players do: Take advantage of their circumstances. In fact, Davis averaged nearly as many yards after the catch (2.58) as Brown (2.65). Brown was third in the league, with Davis checking in fifth.

Davis' Best Fit: Washington. Davis is the sort of player Washington has spent the entire Daniel Snyder era overpaying. The difference this time is, where in the past Davis would be overpaid to be a No. 1, here he would be a clear-cut No. 2. That’s the role that finally unlocked Davis in 2020.

Curtis Samuel. It all came together for Samuel under inventive OC Joe Brady, as he cruised to a new career high in receiving yards (851) while becoming just the fifth wideout this century to have a 200-yard rushing campaign. Samuel caught five or more balls eight times over his final 11 games after previously reaching that number just eight times in 3.5 years.

Samuel's Best Fit: The Jaguars. The word is out that the Jags would like receiver reinforcements. Why not reunite Samuel with his college coach? Samuel is the kind of slashing hybrid that Urban Meyer loves, and 2020 proved Samuel could do it at the NFL level. Samuel might feel redundant to intriguing sophomore Laviska Shenault, but Meyer is not a coach who has ever wanted fewer weapons/less versatility.

Wide Receivers, Also Out There: 27 of Antonio Brown’s 61 2020 targets came in two games, though all four of his scores came in the final three weeks of the regular season. Brown’s 10.7 yards per catch were his fewest since his lightly-used rookie year in 2010, but he was certainly good enough to be a part of the champs’ offense. The Bucs could be the only team willing to sign the 33-year-old. ... T.Y. Hilton has averaged 743 yards in three seasons without Andrew Luck. He did show a pulse down the stretch of 2020, but he turns 32 in November. That’s the danger zone for a speedster, especially one who will be on his fourth quarterback in as many years. ... Next Gen Stats measured A.J. Green as the league’s worst separator in 2020. … Role player Rashard Higgins would probably be best served by re-upping with the Browns. … Sammy Watkins could be Hakeem Nicks-ing, with his body breaking down in what should have been his prime. … Marvin Jones deserves heavy interest as a veteran role player. New England? ... Josh Reynolds and Kendrick Bourne offer both experience and youth at the back of a deep class. … John Brown and Emmanuel Sanders are veterans whose tanks did not appear empty in 2020.

Teams That Could Address Tight End In Free Agency: The Bills, Patriots, Jets, Bengals, Titans, Colts, Texans, Jaguars, Chargers, Saints, Bucs, Panthers, Seahawks, Cardinals.

The Big Names at Tight End

Hunter Henry. 26-year-old Henry arrives at the open market with a checkered injury history. His 14 appearances last season were his most since 2017, though he frequently seemed nowhere close to 100 percent health. In fairness, Henry would have suited up for all 16 games if not for a late-season case of coronavirus. An explosive-play threat, Henry’s 6-foot-5 frame creates alley-oop opportunities in the red zone. Someone will gamble Henry is still capable of putting it all together.

Henry's Best Fit: The Jaguars. Awash in cap space with a rookie quarterback contract on the way, the Jags can take an expensive risk.

Jonnu Smith. Smith cruised to a career-high eight scores in 2020, though his overall usage cratered as “minor” injury issues mounted. A slashing YAC threat now established as a red zone presence, Smith checks many of the boxes for a mid-career breakout at a position where those are commonplace.

Smith's Best Fit: The Bills. Reportedly “intent” on adding a seam stretcher, Smith’s athleticism would be a glove fit with Josh Allen’s play-making.

Gerald Everett. A little more involved in the offense with each passing year, Everett is on a Martellus Bennett career trajectory as a later-blooming tight end who just needs a chance. There is every reason to believe Everett is capable of being a primary pass catcher up the seam after years of splitting targets with Tyler Higbee.

Everett's Best Fit: The Patriots. A little cheaper than Henry and a little more proven than Smith, Everett would be an excellent fit in an offense where tight end pass catching has basically ceased to exist since Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

Tight Ends, Also Out There: Rob Gronkowski seems all but certain to re-sign with the Bucs. … Lauded for his football QB, Kyle Rudolph is tailor made for New England if Bill Belichick would rather go with a more established option than Everett. … Jared Cook seems to finally be slowing down, but should still offer big-play potential down the seam while providing a red zone presence.