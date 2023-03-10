NFL Free Agency Primer









Quarterback and running back written by Patrick Daugherty. Receiver and tight end written by Denny Carter.

The “legal tampering” period begins Monday, with free agency formally kicking off on Wednesday. As we know by now, deals should begin to flood in on Monday, with the official Wednesday kickoff more of a suggestion than a rule. With the salary cap continuing to soar upward, the money spigot will again be set to full flow.

Teams With The Most Cap Space (via the indispensable OverTheCap.com as of 3/9)

1. Bears — $94.66 million

2. Falcons — $62.926 million

3. Texans — $40.274 million

4. Raiders — $39.077 million

5. Bengals — $34.561 million

6. Patriots — $31.859 million

7. Cardinals — $28.564 million

8. Seahawks — $23.094 million

9. Lions — $18.514 million

10. Giants — $18.471 million

Teams With The Least Cap Space

32. Bucs — -$49.061 million

31. Saints — -$25.272 million

30. Bills — -$19.184 million

29. Cowboys — -$16.070 million

28. Rams — -$16.020 million

27. Vikings — -$15.780 million

26. Browns — -$14.049 million

25. Ravens — -$8.356 million

24. Chargers — -$6.913 million

23. Jets — -$1.521 million

Teams That Could Address Quarterback In Free Agency: Bucs, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Raiders, Texans, Titans

Jimmy Garoppolo. What was supposed to be an abnormal Jimmy G campaign — he began the season as the No. 2 quarterback after the trade that wasn't — quickly became standard. The computers loved him and he got injured. Before Garoppolo broke his ankle, he was somehow No. 3 in EPA per play behind Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa. As usual, the eye test did not confirm, but Garoppolo once again successfully ran the point for Kyle Shanahan's plug-and-play offense. We have never really known Garoppolo's world beyond the most successful quarterback manipulator of the decade, but his track record is unquestionably the best of the signal callers actually reaching the open market.

Story continues

Garoppolo's Best Fit: The Raiders. Before there was Shanahan, there was Josh McDaniels in New England. Eager for a quarterback he can order around in his (supposedly) complex system, McDaniels is most primed to give Jimmy G his post-Shanny shot.

Jacoby Brissett. Brissett again proved to be one of the league's best bridge quarterbacks in 2022, keeping the Browns' offense afloat with station-to-station passing and “pick your spots” rushing. There isn't another gear to Brissett's game, but he's an ideal fit as the backup on a ready-to-win roster. Like Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater before him, your season won't immediately go down in flames if Brissett has to start a few games.

Brissett's Best Fit: Although he's best off as a star's backup, Brissett will most likely be paired with a rookie signal caller in either the AFC South or NFC South, two divisions experiencing wholesale quarterback turnover.

Andy Dalton. Although Dalton remains better than we would like to admit, the limitations to his game are growing ever more pronounced. He is no longer even a recommended bridge quarterback — see the 2021 Bears — but Dalton won't embarrass the franchise if your rookie draft pick gets hurt. There's just no reason to start him Week 1 unless your first-rounder is a true project like Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. Dalton is best suited as a “break glass in case of emergency” No. 2 for a good team like he was with the Cowboys in 2020.

Dalton's Best Fit: Be that as it may, Dalton is going to remain in the southern United States. It's just a matter of which rebuilding AFC or NFC South squad decides to sign him.

Baker Mayfield. If the computers loved Garoppolo, they hated Mayfield. No qualified quarterback posted a lower EPA per play. The eye test was equally grim in Carolina, with Mayfield quickly bombing out of the Panthers' directionless offense. Things were more promising in Los Angeles, where Mayfield had some success piloting a ghost ship of an offense missing nearly all of its weapons. We undoubtedly have Sean McVay to thank for that. After years in the Freddie Kitchens wilderness, Mayfield is going to need another McVay if he's to become a successful bridge/stop-gap option.

Mayfield's Best Fit: The Rams. Mayfield should finish what he started in Los Angeles. Horrendous by almost any metric either conventional or otherwise, Mayfield has to be partnered with a strong offensive mind. With Matthew Stafford's elbow reportedly continuing to tingle, Mayfield can lie in wait with McVay in L.A.

Gardner Minshew. The league's latest Ryan Fitzpatrick, Minshew has proven he knows how to No. 2 in style. He can make a spot start and ball. He can also generate 10 points in a loss to the Saints. Those were Minshew's 2022 outcomes as he made a pair of appearances in place of an injured Jalen Hurts. By all accounts a solid teammate with 933 career attempts to his name, Minshew is just about everything you could hope for in a clipboard holder. That's also what he is: A backup. Minshew shouldn't be anyone's bridge quarterback unless it is bridging the gap to an injured starter's return. If you are forced to play him, anything could happen. That's an upgrade on most backups, where it's usually only bad things happening.

Minshew's Best Fit: I would like to see Minshew operate as the No. 2 behind brittle Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa. Mike McDaniel would give him the right buttons to push.

Marcus Mariota. Mariota's stop at the last chance saloon went about as expected. Although a slightly more aggressive runner than he was during his Titans years, Mariota didn't suddenly become a true, blue dual-threat. That's a problem since the Falcons were the most run-focused offense in the entire league, and Mariota remained a below-average passer. There were worse throwers, but Mariota remained a net negative from both an EPA and completion percentage over expected perspective. He managed just 15 passing scores in 13 contests despite having Kyle Pitts and Drake London at his disposal. Mariota isn't an embarrassment. He's also as No. 2 as they come.

Mariota's Most Likely Outcome: Whereas Mariota was aggressively pursued as a 2022 bridge option, he will be viewed as a strict backup this spring.

Sam Darnold. Option Z for the Panthers last season, Darnold had one of the more successful six-game stints of his career down the stretch of a lost year for his franchise … and still completed fewer than 60 percent of his throws while managing only seven passing scores in six starts. That is the kind of production that fails to rise to even “bridge” ability, though Darnold did show enough to perhaps earn “good No. 2 for a smart offensive mind” status. Smart offensive minds have been nearly nonexistent during the course of Darnold's star-crossed career.

Darnold's Most Likely Outcome: Despite last year's glimmer of hope, Darnold is unlikely to be viewed as a priority No. 2 on the open market. He's ready to settle in as a cheap backup.

Carson Wentz. Strike three. Wentz continued his shocking tumble toward forced retirement in 2022, “building” on the ineffectiveness he displayed in Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Coach Ron Rivera was over it by early October, getting the excuse he wanted to bench his ill-fated franchise player when he broke his finger in Week 6. Wentz returned for starts in Weeks 16 and 17, but they were arguably his worst of the year.

Wentz's Best Fit: Beyond his “just what would you say you do here?” skill-set, Wentz isn't an appealing backup because of his long-documented locker room issues. Coaches and teammates are never exactly overflowing with praise for the guy. That's not typically who you would sign to hold a clipboard. Wentz will still get a job with the hope he can win games with moxie and experience if the No. 1 goes down, but he will have to be on his best behavior if 2023 isn't to end up his final campaign.

Taylor Heinicke. One of the top memeslingers in recent memory, Heinicke has nearly uncontainable levels of dawg but easily containable levels of accuracy. Heinicke is willing to hunt big plays and sacrifice his body, but he just doesn't have the overall level of competence needed to be a starter. He isn't a particularly compelling No. 2, either, but teams will justifiably be interested because of the “any given Sunday” aspect of Heinicke's never-say-die skill-set.

Heinicke's Most Likely Outcome: Heinicke will probably only remain a Commander if Sam Howell is named the starter this spring. If someone else is drafted or signed, Heinicke will be forced to hunt for No. 2 work elsewhere.

Running Back

Teams That Could Address Running Back In Free Agency: Bills, Bears, Broncos, Bucs, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, Lions, Panthers, Rams, Saints, Texans

Miles Sanders. The lead back for the league's most efficient ground attack, Sanders had a career 2022, finishing fifth in rushing (1,269) while scoring a career high 11 touchdowns. He is only 26 years old (in May). So why is he on the open market? While Sanders' offense was efficient, he himself has never been a bastion of efficiency. His 2022 average of 0.44 rush yards over expected was solid, though just ahead of Zack Moss in Next Gen Stats' database. It was in line with career marks that place him smack dab in the middle of the pack. PFF was less forgiving, rating Sanders 38th in “elusive rating,” a metric that measures running back effectiveness independent of blocking. He was 39th in “breakaway percentage,” meaning he was more dependent on volume than big plays for his yardage. None of this is to mention how frequently he was subbed out for Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott on key plays. Although not quite a liability, Sanders' rookie contract suggested he was a league-average runner the Eagles won't be afraid to move on from.

Sanders' Best Fit: A between-the-20s specialist, Sanders could again end up leading the committee for a playoff team. An Eagles reunion makes the most sense on paper. Sanders would be an intriguing fit for Devin Singletary's old gig in Buffalo if the Bills aren't ready to go all in on James Cook.

David Montgomery. Although it was hardly the “feet of … Saquon Barkley, power of … Ezekiel Elliott” of meme infamy, Montgomery's rookie contract was far from a disaster. It was also far from great. A purely replacement-level back, Montgomery generated an average of 3.9 yards on his 915 Bears totes while displaying better efficiency as a pass catcher. Typically a true three-down back, Montgomery lost his grip on every-down duties in 2022 as Khalil Herbert continued to offer more pop. Montgomery's average “rush yards over expected” of -0.15 was amongst the worst marks in the league. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is a classic jack of all trades, master of none.

Montgomery's Best Fit: Montgomery has Jamaal Williams-ian appeal as a three-down capable back you can leave in the game for any situation. He needs to land somewhere where the running game isn't the foundation of the offense, lessening the strain on his pedestrian between-the-tackles ability.

Damien Harris. An early-down punisher who got outshined by Rhamondre Stevenson in 2022, Harris has paid a price for his aggressiveness, missing at least six contests two of the past three seasons. He's also never developed as a pass catcher, catching just 35 balls in 26 appearances over the past two years. The returns have been diminishing. Harris ranked 28th in Pro Football Focus' “elusive rating” metric in 2021, which measures running back production independent of blocking. He tumbled to 53rd in 2022. Next Gen Stats' rush yards over expected charted similar deterioration. It's not fair, but Harris could prove to be a classic back whose best years were chewed up over the course of his rookie deal.

Harris' Best Fit: Harris would be an ideal complement to Austin Ekeler in a Chargers offense that has long sought a legitimate early-down back.

D'Onta Foreman. Foreman completed one of the more miraculous comebacks in NFL history in 2022, keying the Panthers' rushing attack as he placed near the top of many advanced metrics. Next Gen Stats charted Foreman's average yards over expected at 0.82, placing him sixth in the league. Of course, Chuba Hubbard was seventh, hinting at least some of Foreman's success was scheme-related. If it was, it was in an offense that couldn't pass and rated poorly in Pro Football Focus' run-blocking metrics. Foreman was a less impressive 34th in PFF's “elusive metric,” but Next Gen's eye in the sky is a powerful ally. Foreman was generating yards that weren't necessarily there, and the 27-year-old (in April) has arguably earned a chance to handle 250 carries for someone in 2023.

Foreman's Best Fit: Like Harris, Foreman would be a plus fit for the Chargers. He would also return Alvin Kamara to his more natural change-up role in New Orleans.

Jamaal Williams. Your favorite coach's favorite player, Williams has never met a staff he couldn't charm. His 2022 reward was leading the league in rushing touchdowns as he remained Dan Campbell's weapon of choice at the goal line. The 17 scores obscured an otherwise typical Williams campaign. He did not grind out extra yardage and watched his contributions in the passing game continue to dwindle. Williams' short-yardage prowess and leadership make him well worth a committee role, but it will be a bad sign if he's leading your backfield.

Williams' Best Fit: Williams needs to be a locker room presence on an up-and-coming squad instead of a rim finisher for a contender.

Devin Singletary. Singletary never reached 1,000 yards rushing, scored 10 touchdowns or caught more than 40 passes during the entirety of his rookie contract, but the Bills could never move on from him as their lead back, no matter how hard they tried. As a rusher, Singletary rarely gets more than what's blocked. As a pass catcher, he has never been efficient. As an overall running back … he's hard to get off the field if you don't have a proper Plan B. That was always easier in theory than practice for the Bills, but Singletary isn't going to be anyone's Plan A in free agency.

Singletary's Best Fit: Singletary would be a solid Swiss-army backup in either Jacksonville or Houston.

Alexander Mattison. A longtime Dynasty darling, Mattision reaches the open market as a 25-year-old (in June) with 474 career touches. It's extremely rare for a part-time back to become a featured player on his second contract, but the computers still loved Mattison in 2022. PFF judged him as the league's eighth most “elusive” runner. It was on just 74 carries, of course, not enough to even qualify for Next Gen Stats' advanced measurements.

Mattison's Most Likely Outcome: Players like Mattison often “come home” to their drafting franchise, but he wasn't selected by this Vikings regime. Expect Minnesota to get younger and cheaper behind Dalvin Cook, and for Mattison to scrounge for committee work where perhaps a real competition can be had.

Jeff Wilson. An afterthought trade deadline acquisition, Wilson spent some of the stretch run as the Dolphins' lead runner. As expected, he was a glove fit in Shanny disciple Mike McDaniel's system, and seemingly more capable of holding up under lead back punishment than fellow San Francisco refugee Raheem Mostert.

Wilson's Most Likely Outcome: Someone in the Shanny coaching tree is going to sign Wilson. It's just a matter of who. The Dolphins seem most likely as they seek a mulligan on last year's Chase Edmonds washout.

Kareem Hunt. The age cliff seemed to come for Hunt in 2022 as both his rushing and pass-catching efficiency cratered in the Browns' ground-based attack. Cleveland was fully run-game committed during Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension but Hunt couldn't produce even as Nick Chubb once again lapped the field in nearly every rushing metric, advanced or otherwise. It capped a four-year tenure as a part-time player for a back who entered the league as an every-down force in 2017-18.

Hunt's Most Likely Outcome: Hunt will undoubtedly hunt for the three-down work that has eluded for the past half decade, but he's going to have to settle for being a catch-first 1B, potentially without any guaranteed money.

Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon extended one of the most surprising second acts of the past decade as he led the Chiefs' backfield in snaps. He averaged a superb (for a running back) 9.1 yards on his 56 receptions as he provided an invaluable third down and red zone presence for this pass-catcher starved squad.

McKinnon's Most Likely Outcome: None of that could stop McKinnon from fading behind Isiah Pacheco down the stretch of the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. Pacheco, of course, is one of the league's most violent runners and is going to need a handful of backups. McKinnon showed enough in 2021-22 that the Chiefs will probably make a meaningful effort to re-sign him, perhaps even with a little guaranteed money thrown in.

Leonard Fournette. The tank was on “E” for Fournette in Tampa, who posted horrendous efficiency numbers while taking up space as a pass catcher. It was a major decline from Fournette's 2021 form, though he did have a shaky interior line as an alibi.

Fournette's Most Likely Outcome: Not getting any younger — or smaller — Fournette does have three-down ability and “championship experience.” He figures to be in demand as a committee member who can do a little bit of everything in a pinch.

Rashaad Penny. Penny dominated down the stretch in 2021 but no one wanted him in free agency, undoubtedly because of his injury history. He then made it 62 committee touches into 2022 before breaking his leg.

Penny's Most Likely Outcome: Penny was once again averaging over 6.0 yards per carry before last year's ailment, but he's now a 27-year-old who hasn't appeared in more than 10 games since 2018. He's a breakaway specialist who will hope to regain his explosion and carve out a second act as a Mostert-ian type role player.

Raheem Mostert. The closest thing the Dolphins had to a starter, Mostert appeared in all 16 games for just the second time in his career. Although he hit a mid-season lull following Jeff Wilson's trade deadline acquisition, Mostert easily led Miami in rushing. He did fail to reach 20 carries in any one game, while his vaunted long runs were in short supply. Mostert produced only three totes of 20-plus yards. Pro Football Focus measured him a modest 28th in breakaway percentage, which calculates how much of a back's production comes on big plays.

Mostert's Most Likely Outcome: A Shanny specialist, Mostert may not be guaranteed a 53-man roster spot if Miami passes on re-signing him. The inn is full in San Francisco's backfield.

Receiver and Tight End by Denny Carter

Wide Receiver

Teams That Could Address Receiver In Free Agency: Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Giants, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, Steelers, Texans

Jakobi Meyers. Meyers' 2022 campaign wasn't dramatically different than the previous two seasons. He had a similar aDOT, yards per route run, and yards per catch. In the context of the miserable 2022 New England offense, Meyers' production (67 catches for 803 yards and six touchdowns) is impressive -- eye opening, even. Meyers in 2022 saw a career-high 70 percent slot rate, and seems to function best as a big slot guy who eats up zone coverage. An NFL offense would do well to add him as their second or third receiver.

Allen Lazard. NBC Sports' Matthew Berry reported last week that NFL front offices are, um, excited by the prospect of signing Lazard, who in 2022 led the Packers with 68 catches for 788 yards and six scores. Lazard last season was slightly better against man coverage than zone coverage, though his yards per route run were outside the top-40 against each coverage scheme. The Packers looked to Lazard in the red zone; only nine pass catchers had more targets inside the ten yard line than Lazard in 2022. A longtime coach's favorite in Green Bay and a capable blocker, Lazard could get a hefty deal and lack much fantasy appeal in 2023.

Mecole Hardman. Hardman's tantalizing speed and playmaking, after-the-catch ability could land him a hefty deal in free agency, especially if there are more than a couple teams that believe they can utilize Hardman as a main piece of their passing attack. Hardman got hot in 2022 -- before his season was derailed by a nagging core muscle injury. He reeled in 13 receptions in four games from Week 6-9, scoring three touchdowns as a go-to red zone option for Patrick Mahomes. Hardman's range of outcomes includes something beyond the gadget player status he had in Kansas City.

JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster in 2022 was the same receiver in the potent Kansas City offense as he was in the low-octane Pittsburgh offense before the Steelers let him walk. There's no indication Smith-Schuster will ever return to his stellar 2018 form, though he should continue functioning as a fine slot guy. JuJu in 2022 saw a mere two targets of more than 20 yards downfield, eclipsing 1,022 yards on 88 grabs. He could easily remain in Kansas City, where he would maintain his WR3 status in fantasy football.

Odell Beckham. It's been 13 months since Beckham, 30, last played in the NFL, becoming a focal point in the Rams offense over the team's final six games on their way to a Super Bowl victory. That OBJ has refused to work out for teams -- while posting inspirational workout videos on social media -- is concerning. The Cowboys have been most closely linked to Beckham, and with team officials talking about upgrading at wideout behind CeeDee Lamb, OBJ could land in Dallas this offseason. Whoever signs Beckham will surely offer an incentive-laden, short-term deal.

Darius Slayton. It took a while for Slayton to earn the favor of Brian Daboll and the Giants coaches last season. Once he became an every-down wideout in the team's run-first scheme, Slayton was halfway decent, notching top-30 fantasy numbers from Week 5-16. Slayton led the Giants in yards per catch (15.6), yards per route run (1.79), and yards after the catch. That, of course, maybe be related to the near-total lack of wideout depth in New York. Only 26 years old, Slayton could slot in as a WR2 on a handful of offenses. His field-stretching ability has long been underrated.

D.J. Chark. Coming off a major leg injury, Chark showed decent form in 2022 as the Lions' primary downfield threat. Only a dozen wideouts had a higher percentage of downfield targets than Chark, who was top-15 in yards per route run on deep targets. He had 30 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for Detroit last year. Chark would make sense in a Chargers offense sorely lacking a speedy deep ball threat.

Ashton Dulin. All Dulin does is command targets when he gets a full complement of routes, as he did in the first two games of the 2022 season (31.6 percent target per route run rate). Dulin, now 25, was an interesting prospect with a breakout age of 18 and a 95th percentile speed score. The Colts used him both in the slot and on the outside during his limited playing time last year. Dulin could be more than a depth piece if he signs with a receiver-needy team.

Braxton Berrios. The scrappy slot man, slated to be released by the Jets in the coming days, should see some interest after impressive showings when given playing time over the past two seasons. In his final four games of the 2021 season, Berrios caught 20 of 30 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another two scores.

Mack Hollins. Hollins, who had 94 targets in 2022 with the Raiders after never having had more than 28 targets in a season, recorded nearly 700 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a distant No. 2 option in the Vegas offense. Hollins was terribly inefficient as a downfield pass catcher, hauling in three of his 17 deep targets last year. The lumbering 29-year-old veteran, very much limited in his usage, would do well to land on a roster with need at boundary receiver.

Chosen Anderson. The man of many names (most recently Robbie Anderson) has struggled to earn any sort of consistent playing time over the past two seasons. He saw just 17 targets in ten games with Arizona last season despite the Cardinals being down unfathomably bad at receiver. He'll enter his age-30 season hoping to be a downfield target in an offense lacking boundary speed. Like Chark, Anderson could fit well in the Chargers offense.

Nelson Agholor. The terrible New England passing offense did no favors for Agoholor in 2022, though he finished the season with the second highest yards per route run rate of his NFL career. That Agholor couldn't command many targets (53 in 16 games) in the Patriots offense could be cause for serious concern among teams that might be in the market for a third or fourth wideout.

Robert Woods. The declining veteran caught 49 passes for 487 yards and posted a career-worst 9.9 yards per reception. Woods will enter his age-30 season as a team's third or fourth wideout, bringing no downfield prowess or separation ability to the proverbial table. He could fit well in Baltimore, where they love their declining veteran wideouts.

Tight End

Teams That Could Address Tight End In Free Agency: Bengals, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Jets, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, Texans

Dalton Schultz. Fifth in tight end targets and eighth in tight end receptions last season, Schultz proved to be a reliable underneath safety blanket for Dak Prescott. He was as efficient as Tyler Higbee, per his 1.43 yards per route run, a slight drop off from his 2021 YPRR. Schultz's proven production and good hands should net him at least a couple offers from teams seeking a reliable check-down option.

Mike Gesicki. The former draftnik favorite might finally get a chance to run some routes and see some targets once he's escaped the Dolphins, who in 2022 had no interest in utilizing Gesicki in their passing attack. Among the most freakishly athletic tight ends to ever test at the Combine, Gesicki's reception total plunged from 76 in 2021 to 34 in 2022. Mike McDaniel was less than enamored of his tight end.

Gesicki, 27, who best functions as a large slot receiver, was top-10 in tight end yards per route run as recently as 2020 (when he has the second highest yards per reception of any tight end). In Miami last year, Gesicki only ran half of his routes from the slot, way down from his 70 percent slot rate in recent seasons. An offensive coordinator who embraces Gesicki as something other than a traditional tight end could make him a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries.

Irv Smith. A year after being unceremoniously replaced by T.J. Hockensen in Minnesota, Smith will look to revive a once-promising career in another city. Smith has consistently shown an ability to command targets. Just last season, he saw a target on 23 percent of his pass routes, just outside the top-10 among tight ends. The hope, fantasy wise, is for Smith to resume the strong slot rate he had in 2019 (35 percent), when he caught 39 of his 49 targets for 350 yards and two scores. Assuming he's fully recovered from his 2021 ACL tear, Smith could be a prominent piece of a team's passing offense in 2023.

Robert Tonyan. Tonyan's 2022 numbers fell off the proverbial cliff in his comeback from a horrific 2021 knee injury. Big Bob, as the boomers call him, caught 53 of his 67 targets in Green Bay last year, posting an average depth of target (6) well below his career aDOT (8.2). Tonyan's 6.1 intended air yards per target in 2022 was well below his pre-injury 2020 mark of 8.4. It's fair to question whether Tonyan, entering his age-29 season, will regain the down-the-seam explosion he displayed in his breakout 2020 campaign with the Packers.

Foster Moreau. The perennial waiver wire prince will likely find a new team in the coming weeks after a 2022 season in which he was 28th in tight end yards per route run, managing two touchdowns on 49 targets for the Raiders. Moreau's targets per route rate of 27 percent in 2022 was hardly inspiring. Probably he'd be better off as a team's No. 2 tight end than their primary pass-catching tight end.

Hayden Hurst. Like Schultz, Hurst can function as a catch-it-and-fall-down option in an offense with at least one dominant pass catcher. Hurst in 2022 was targeted on an abysmal 16.6 percent of his routes in Cincinnati; he was 33rd among tight ends in yards per route run. Hurst ranked 38th among tight ends in average depth of target (5.3). He'll surely find a new home this offseason and once again fool fantasy managers with a steady diet of target-less routes.

Austin Hooper. That NFL teams for some reason love Hooper will always be infuriating for fantasy managers who know the pain of rostering the veteran. Hooper, however, wasn't bad in 2022 with the Browns. He was 17th in yards per route run and saw a target on a decent 20 percent of his routes. Hooper would need to sign with a team that could provide massive pass route volume for the 28 year old, who is now four years removed from his career 2019 season.

Jordan Akins. The 6'4”, 246-pound tight end matched a career high in 2022 with 37 receptions while catching a career-high five touchdowns in a down-bad Texans offense. Akins, a nearly 31-year-old late bloomer, could fall into fantasy relevance if he lands on a roster without much (any) tight end depth. Akins' 1.63 yards per route run last season was eighth among tight ends, just short of Kyle Pitts. He was sixth among all NFL pass catchers in yards after the catch over expected per reception in 2022.