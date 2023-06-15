NFL Free Agency: Patriots ‘optimistic’ they can sign DeAndre Hopkins

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes are well underway. Towards the end of May, the Arizona Cardinals released their star wide receiver, making him a free agent. After three years in the desert, Hopkins is searching for his next NFL home. However, he may not be looking much longer, as a team is reportedly emerging from the rest.

The New England Patriots are in need of more firepower offensively, and according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is “optimism” on both sides.

“The free agent is planning to visit Gillette Stadium on Thursday,” Howe writes, “and there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.”

Adding Hopkins would surely go a long way to helping improve New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots earlier this offseason signed Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster away from the Kansas City Chiefs, but Smith-Schuster is more of a complimentary piece than a feature.

Regardless, it will be nice for the Seattle Seahawks to see Hopkins not only out of the division but the conference entirely, should such a deal materialize.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire