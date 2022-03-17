NFL free agency: Patrick Peterson lists Eagles, Cowboys among his top fits

Former All-Pro corner sees Eagles as option for next team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are still looking to shore up their secondary ahead of the 2022 NFL season, and while the Draft has some intriguing options at both cornerback and safety there's also the always-present Seasoned Veteran route.

And it just so happens that one of the more decorated cornerbacks of the last decade-plus is a free agent with apparent interest in the Eagles.

Apparent as in, he went on TV and said he has interest in the Eagles.

Patrick Peterson, a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback with 29 career interceptions to his name, joined NFL Network on Wednesday and discussed what teams he sees as possible fits for his next home:

"I really love what Minnesota's doing [...] I'd like to stay because I've been around that locker room, I know how those guys operate.

"But other than that, just looking around, Kansas City I don't think would be a bad match spot. I don't know what Dallas has opposite [Trevon] Diggs, I know they have some young corners over there. I thought Tampa would be in the mix, but they signed [Carlton] Davis back so I knew that was out of the picture. I think Philly is a good fit, I like some of the things they do.

"It's a lot of teams out there that say they have interest, but money talks. [laughs]"

You've got to like it when free agents go out of their way to say they want to play for your team, right?

Peterson, who will be 32 when next season begins, finished 2021 with one interception and five passes defended in 13 games with the Vikings, his first year away from Arizona after a decade with the Cardinals. His PFF grade for the year was 63.0; for reference, Steven Nelson finished last year with a grade of 61.5. So he's playing around that level: solid, replacement-level CB.

If Peterson is willing to sign a reasonably-priced one-year deal, with the understanding that he'll have a perfectly fair shot at CB2 playing time but so will a potential rookie, then I'd love having Peterson in the locker room. At his peak he was one of the absolute best in the league, and he can still play even if he's not an elite CB anymore. Peterson opposite Slay would not be bad.

The problem would be if Jonathan Gannon decided to use Peterson in lieu of a young guy if their level of play was even remotely close. In that case, the young guy needs to be out there. What if the Eagles have the chance to take one of the exciting CB prospects in this year's draft? If Andrew Booth is in midnight green and he seems ready enough for CB2 action, Booth needs to be on the field getting those reps.

I also want to see what Zech McPhearson has in Year 2, even if his 2021 tape wasn't super encouraging.

From the teams Peterson listed it sounds he's looking to win a ring, something he has yet to do across his 11-year career. But putting the Eagles in there at the end makes it seem he'd be open to a team with longer Super Bowl odds... for the right price.

Peterson signed a 1-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings last year. I can't imagine Howie Roseman would have to pay that much to get him to Philly this year, and if that's how high Peterson's price is to pay for a non-contender then you say thanks for the interest and keep it moving.

We'll see what happens.