NFL free agency: Panthers pursuing former Seahawks LT Duane Brown

The Seahawks have re-signed several of their own free agents over the last week. One of the notable names who hasn’t re-signed is veteran left tackle Duane Brown. Now 36 years old, Brown is clearly on the tail-end of his NFL career. However, he would still be a huge upgrade for a lot of teams looking for a left tackle. The Panthers might be one of them.

According to a report by David Newton at ESPN, Carolina is pursuing the former Seattle offensive lineman.

The Panthers are pursuing free agent left tackle Duane Brown, per league source. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He has been with Seattle since 2017. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 20, 2022

It’s not hard to see why they’re interested. The Panthers haven’t had a reliable starter on the blindside since the retirement of All-Pro Jordan Gross eight years ago. In recent years they’ve tried Matt Kalil, Greg Little, Cam Erving, Brady Christensen and former Seahawks LT Russell Okung, all of whom didn’t stick for more than a season.

Whether they sign Brown or not, fans should expect to see more Seahawks going this direction. Carolina’s general manager is Scott Fitterer, who spent 20 years working on the scouting side for Seattle’s front office before taking the job.

Speaking of Fitterer’s former employer, the Seahawks, are in the market for a new offensive tackle in some form at least. Former Patriots lineman Trent Brown has been in Seattle this weekend and the team is reportedly making a strong push to sign him.