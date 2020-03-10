Oddsmakers still expect Tom Brady to return to the New England Patriots once NFL free agency begins next week, but who might replace him the 42-year-old quarterback if he does leave the only team he's ever played for?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is among the top free agents at his position expected to hit the market March 18, but according to the latest betting lines, oddsmakers view him as a longshot to sign with the Patriots. In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook has Winston-to-the-Patriots at +1000 odds.

Here are the latest lines:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Where will Jameis play next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A4MQE2rcYw — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 9, 2020

For what it's worth, the Patriots are -150 betting favorites to sign Brady at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Going from Brady to Winston would be quite a steep decline in terms of quality at the quarterback position. Winston's decision-making with the football is not very good, and last season he became the first quarterback in history to throw at least 30 touchdowns and at least 30 interceptions. It's not the most prestigious 30-30 club, to say the least.

If Brady leaves, the Patriots will have to decide whether to sign or trade for a veteran, or go with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Could Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and the Patriots coaching staff work with Winston and cut down his turnovers? Yeah, probably, but he's not the ideal replacement for Brady.

The risk simply isn't worth it, especially when better options (including Stidham) are available.

NFL free agency odds: Where Patriots stand in latest Jameis Winston betting lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston