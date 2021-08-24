NFL free agency: Luke Willson expected to sign with Seahawks again

The Seattle Seahawks are a bit thin at tight end right now. As they have several times before, they’ll look to a familiar face to help fill that void.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, free agent tight end Luke Willson is expected to sign with his former team. Willson hinted as much with this A+ Twitter post.

Seattle is down a few tight ends with Colby Parkinson out due to a foot injury. Gerald Everett and Tyler Mabry are also hurt.

All together, Willson has spent seven years in a Seahawks uniform, plus brief stints in Detroit and Baltimore. It’s difficult to project where he’d fit in on the current depth chart given all the moving pieces.

Seattle’s roster is currently at the max of 80 players after yesterday’s transactions, so they will have to make a corresponding move in order to make room for Willson.

