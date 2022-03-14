NFL free agency live: Latest Patriots rumors, news and contract details originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began at noon Monday, which means players can now agree to new contracts with teams.

These deals cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The New England Patriots were huge spenders on the free agent market last year. They acquired Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and others in free agency.

New England doesn't have a ton of salary cap space in 2022 -- about ? million. The Patriots could open up cap space in a variety of ways, including restructuring contracts, releasing players and trading them away.

Wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback are among the Patriots' biggest needs entering free agency, and they've already been linked to several players in recent reports/rumors. New England also has many of its own players hitting free agency, most notably J.C. Jackson, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater and James White, among others.

Follow all the latest Patriots rumors, news, contract details and more with our free agency live blog for Monday.

3:22 p.m.: All quiet on the Jarvis Landry front right now (at least from a Pats perspective).

Hearing the #Patriots aren't one of the teams who initially reached out to now free-agent WR Jarvis Landry. Obviously, things could change there. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 14, 2022

2:40 p.m.: Here's the salary figure for Slater. It's a one-year deal for the special teams ace.

The deal for Matthew Slater is for one-year, $2.62M fully guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/3jy2V4tsdh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

1:44 p.m.: It looks like Matthew Slater is coming back to the Patriots.

Story continues

The Patriots are expected to reach a new deal with 10X Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater, per source.



Another year for the heart and soul of their roster. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

Offensive lineman Ted Karras is leaving New England.

The #Bengals are signing OL Ted Karras to a 3-year, $18M deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

1:30 p.m.: Matthew Judon is out doing some recruiting for the Patriots.

@AllenRobinson what you doing — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 14, 2022

@Bwagz HEY BIG HEAD ðŸ˜ — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 9, 2022

1:20 p.m. ET: Here's a quick rundown of Patriots-related items from the last few hours.

--The Patriots have shown interest in wide receivers D.J. Chark (Jaguars) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Packers), per multiple reports.

--Patriots guard Shaq Mason has drawn interest on the trade market, per Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald.

--The Chargers and Dolphins are among the teams interested in Patriots free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson, per multiple reports.