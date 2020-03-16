NFL free agency live: Latest on Tom Brady, other stars as tampering window opens

The spread of coronavirus isn't stopping NFL teams from conducting their business.

The beginning of NFL free agency still is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, teams can legally "tamper" with pending free agents by contacting their agents.

This typically-busy period is even busier this year: The league and its players just agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, while NFL teams have until Monday at 12 p.m. ET to place the franchise tag on players.

That means a flurry of roster transactions and rumors, many of which will impact the New England Patriots as they attempt to re-sign quarterback Tom Brady (or not).

Trying to keep it all straight? Here's a running live blog of the latest news and updates, from Brady to beyond.

1:08 p.m. ET: Kenyan Drake's emergence in Arizona made David Johnson expendable, so the Cardinals are sending the former Pro Bowler to the AFC.

Sources: The #AZCardinals are trading RB David Johnson to the #Texans. Houston takes on some of the salary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

12:39 p.m. ET: The biggest prize on the tight end market is already off the board, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

#Falcons free agent TE Austin Hooper, the top player at his position, is headed to the #Browns, per @TomPelissero, @MikeSilver and me. They've agreed to terms, he's the new highest-paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

12:31 p.m. ET: Phillip Dorsett's tenure in New England could be coming to an end, with five teams already showing interest, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, "I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

12:15 p.m. ET: The tampering window officially is open, and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport sees the Brady sweepstakes as a three-team race.

The tampering window has opened and #Patriots QB Tom Brady's agent can hear from teams. My understanding: The #Chargers and #Bucs will inquire, and of course New England wants him back. That is Brady's market as of right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

11:57 a.m. ET: Benjamin Watson had hinted at retirement after the Patriots were bounced from the playoffs. Today, he made it official.

10:58 a.m. ET: Kirk Cousins is getting PAID. The Minnesota Vikings reportedly agreed to a massive extension with their veteran quarterback.

For the #Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins, it's a 2-year deal worth $66M, source said. In all, it's 3 years, $96M. $61M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Wonder how Brady feels about that deal considering what the Patriots reportedly offered him...

10:55 a.m. ET: The franchise tag dominoes are starting to fall, as a trio of stars reportedly are receiving franchise tags from their clubs:

- A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys





10:45 a.m. ET: Here's your first big-name release of the day: The Atlanta Falcons reportedly are cutting running back Devonta Freeman.

The #Falcons are releasing RB Devonta Freeman, source says, saving more than $3M against the salary cap and moving on from their former starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

