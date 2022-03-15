NFL free agency live: Latest Patriots news, rumors, contracts amid tampering period

NFL free agency live blog: Latest Patriots news, rumors and contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began Monday and, unlike last year, the New England Patriots were mostly quiet.

Aside from re-signing special teams ace Matthew Slater, the Patriots didn't bring back or add any notable players on the free agent market.

They actually lost a couple key players, including star cornerback J.C. Jackson agreeing to join the Los Angeles Chargers and offensive lineman Ted Karras agreeing to join the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson's deal is for five years and $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed.

All contracts cannot be made official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Will the Patriots be more aggressive on Tuesday and make some deals?

Keep it right here with our free agency live blog. This post will be updated throughout the day.

10:15 a.m.: Matthew Judon is ready for another day of free agent recruiting.

Back to work. Who we want today #PatsNation pic.twitter.com/q6icAnteSI — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 15, 2022

9:55 a.m. ET: The Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk. Our insider Phil Perry tweeted the contract details.

Some details on the two-year deal for Nick Folk:



* 2 years, $5 million

* $2.19 million guaranteed

* $30,000 per-game roster bonus in 2022

* $40,000 per-game roster bonus in 2023

* Up to $300,000 in incentives each year — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 15, 2022

Free agent wide receiver D.J. Chark, who would've been a good fit in New England, agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth $10 million (fully guaranteed).

The Patriots also made a trade. They sent linebacker Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Mack Collins.

Wilson played less than 200 snaps defensively last year, almost 80 percent of which came as an off-the-ball linebacker. (Different position than Winovich.)



The draw for the Patriots? Physical. Good play speed. Impact player in the kicking game. Core special teamer for Cleveland. https://t.co/ndTiDOaYFV — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 15, 2022

Winovich did not improve much after a strong 2019 rookie season.