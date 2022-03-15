NFL free agency live: Latest Patriots news, rumors, contracts amid tampering period

Nick Goss
·2 min read
In this article:
  New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
NFL free agency live blog: Latest Patriots news, rumors and contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began Monday and, unlike last year, the New England Patriots were mostly quiet.

Aside from re-signing special teams ace Matthew Slater, the Patriots didn't bring back or add any notable players on the free agent market.

They actually lost a couple key players, including star cornerback J.C. Jackson agreeing to join the Los Angeles Chargers and offensive lineman Ted Karras agreeing to join the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson's deal is for five years and $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed.

J.C. Jackson reflects on leaving Patriots for Chargers

All contracts cannot be made official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Will the Patriots be more aggressive on Tuesday and make some deals?

Keep it right here with our free agency live blog. This post will be updated throughout the day.

10:15 a.m.: Matthew Judon is ready for another day of free agent recruiting.

9:55 a.m. ET: The Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk. Our insider Phil Perry tweeted the contract details.

Free agent wide receiver D.J. Chark, who would've been a good fit in New England, agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth $10 million (fully guaranteed).

The Patriots also made a trade. They sent linebacker Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Mack Collins.

Winovich did not improve much after a strong 2019 rookie season.

